Watch: San Diego Supercross Animated Track Map
January 18, 2024 4:15pm | by: Mitch Kendra
Video/images courtesy of Supercross Live
The 2023 San Diego Supercross round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend on January 20. Take a lap around Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. This will be the third round of the 17-round championship. This weekend will also be the 50th anniversary themed-night for AMA Supercross, so expect to see some throwback/old school jerseys and bikes. One note on this weekend's track is that this is the second of only two supercross rounds with a right-hand first turn in 2024 (the other was the A1 opener).
The 2024 San Diego SX track map. Supercross Live