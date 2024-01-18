Results Archive
Arenacross
Loveland
News
Supercross
Anaheim 1
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
Arenacross
Grand Island
News
Supercross
San Francisco
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie
Fri Jan 19
News
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 20
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie 2
Fri Jan 26
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 27
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

The Yamaha PulpMX LCQ Challenge is Back for 2024!

January 18, 2024 10:00am | by:

The PulpMX Yamaha LCQ Challenge is Back for 2024! You can win a 2024 Yamaha YZ450F or some other cool prizes!

All money raised goes back to 22 Privateers racing the 450SX series, the race will be in Denver on Friday, May 3!

We're doing another privateer challenge like the last few years thanks to the guys at Yamaha. This is our sixth year of the PulpMX Yamaha LCQ Challenge.

Just $30 per ticket and all proceeds will be distributed to riders who qualify in the PulpMX privateer race, happening Friday, May 3 in Denver, Colorado.

*If Winner Is Outside Contiguous 48 United States, They Are Responsible For Logistical Fees

Tickets Are $30

For more information, visit pulpmx.com/2024/01/09/2024-pulpmx-pcs-raffle.

PulpMX
Read Now
March 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now