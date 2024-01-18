Results Archive
Arenacross
Loveland
News
Supercross
Anaheim 1
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
Arenacross
Grand Island
News
Supercross
San Francisco
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie
Fri Jan 19
News
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 20
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie 2
Fri Jan 26
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 27
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

Take (30%) Off Our Ethika Underwear 

January 18, 2024 4:30pm | by:
Take (30%) Off Our Ethika Underwear 

Take (money) off our underwear! Racer X has been rocking some awesome moto-themed Ethika undies for a few years now, including the mega super popular Loretta Lynn’s track map set that almost collapsed our merch booth at the Ranch a few years ago. We’ve got more Loretta’s stuff now, plus a supercross set. Yeah, our underwear is really cool, but for once we’re going to post something here on the website without pushing too hard to find photos. I mean, do you want photos of us in our undies? 

Just check out the stock photos here and see what you get, then know you can get 30% off of them right now. Hey, also, the Ethika underwear is really comfortable and very durable. No doubt many people who bought those Loretta’s shorts a few years ago are still wearing ‘em. Think about it. Just not too much.

30% off, people! Go get ‘em!

View our Ethika collection now!

2023 Racer X Ethika Adult Underwear

Racer X Brand

2023 Racer X Ethika Adult Underwear

Add To Cart Shop Now

A collaboration between Ethika and Racer X Illustrated.

 These limited edition underwear feature:

  • The Original - Unmatched Staple Fit
  • No Pull-Down, No Gathering
  • Soft 4-Way Stretch Fabric
  • High-Quality Jacquard Waistband
  • 90% Polyester 10% Spandex
2023 Ethika Loretta Lynn's Sports Bra

Racer X Brand

2023 Ethika Loretta Lynn's Sports Bra

Add To Cart Shop Now

A collaboration between Ethika and the 2023 Loretta Lynn Amateur National Championship.

  • Double Layered Front Panel
  • Racer Back Straps
  • High Profile Ethika Band
  • Tonal Topstitching
  • 90% Polyester 10% Spandex
2023 Ethika Loretta Lynn Youth Underwear

Racer X Brand

2023 Ethika Loretta Lynn Youth Underwear

Add To Cart Shop Now
A collaboration between Ethika and the 2023 Loretta Lynn's Amateur National Championship. 

 These limited edition underwear feature:

  • The Original - Unmatched Staple Fit
  • No Pull-Down, No Gathering
  • Soft 4-Way Stretch Fabric
  • High-Quality Jacquard Waistband
  • 90% Polyester 10% Spandex

SHOP ALL RACER X MERCHANDISE

Read Now
March 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now