A netted bowl berm greets riders after the first rhythm and sends riders down the stadium sideline. There are four jumps leading to the only set of whoops on this layout. Riders will either triple or go 2-2 here but the difference will be minimal in both scenarios. The key to this section will be entering these whoops with speed. Those that are willing to accelerate from the jumps and hit the whoops aggressively will benefit. Those lacking the confidence to really charge into these will lose a lot of time here. Anytime there is an opportunity to enter whoops with lots of momentum, riders like Malcolm Stewart, Chase Sexton, Jett Lawrence (or insert the best whoops rider you can think of) will take advantage.

A 90 degree left sends riders along the far stadium wall and a rhythm section. There are a couple of ways to execute here but I think the most likely is doubling from the inside of the corner and then doing the obvious tabletop to single and then tripling into the corner (or 2-1 and sticking to the inside).

Another 90 left brings riders back down the sideline and immediately into a standard supercross triple. A very basic double follows that (although bigger than usual) and brings riders diagonally across the start straight and Mechanics’ Area. A bowl berm slingshots riders back the way they came and headed towards a 3’-5’-3’ triple and the finish line. This triple could be tricky as it will force riders to “set up” a bit before it. Some riders will charge directly at it and opt for the 2-1 option. I don’t think either choice will determine the race outcome but it’s something to watch.

A bowl berm meets the landing of the finish line and sets up for a triple on the exit. The 250’s may have a hard time clearing this triple and have to opt for a double and then jump to flat-land as the track yet again cross the start straight.

The final bowl berm of the lap is next and leads to a basic small step up jump (feels like a “what do we do here?” type obstacle needed to extend the layout).

Riders then funnel into the first corner (same as the start) and onto lap two.