Scott Releases Prospect Ethika Collaboration Goggle

The Scott X Ethika Prospect brings the perfect mix of style and function to the world of motocross goggles. Used by an ever-growing list of champions, the Prospect goggle has everything you need to ensure your vision is the best it can be on the track or trail. With perfected features such as the NoSweat face foam, a maximum field of vision, the innovative Scott Lens Lock System, articulating outriggers and much more, the super-stylish Scott Prospect goggle has been engineered to Defend Your Vision no matter how extreme the conditions get.

Key Features

Scott X Ethika collab goggle

Massive field of vision

Lens Lock System

Articulated outriggers

NoSweat 3-layer molded face foam

Color: blue/red / silver chrome works

2 Lens Included:

1 Silver Chrome AFC Works

1 Clear AFC Works

