Results Archive
Arenacross
Loveland
News
Supercross
Anaheim 1
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
Arenacross
Grand Island
News
Supercross
San Francisco
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie
Fri Jan 19
News
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 20
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie 2
Fri Jan 26
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 27
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

Scott Releases Prospect Ethika Collaboration Goggle

January 18, 2024 8:00am | by:
Scott Releases Prospect Ethika Collaboration Goggle

The Scott X Ethika Prospect brings the perfect mix of style and function to the world of motocross goggles. Used by an ever-growing list of champions, the Prospect goggle has everything you need to ensure your vision is the best it can be on the track or trail. With perfected features such as the NoSweat face foam, a maximum field of vision, the innovative Scott Lens Lock System, articulating outriggers and much more, the super-stylish Scott Prospect goggle has been engineered to Defend Your Vision no matter how extreme the conditions get.

Key Features

Scott X Ethika collab goggle
Massive field of vision
Lens Lock System
Articulated outriggers
NoSweat 3-layer molded face foam
Color: blue/red / silver chrome works

2 Lens Included:
1 Silver Chrome AFC Works
1 Clear AFC Works

Visit Scott www.scott-sports.com for more information.

  • Scott
  • Scott
  • 4220801105269B
    4220801105269B Scott
  • Scott
  • Scott
  • Scott
Read Now
March 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now