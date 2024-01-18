Everyone is Dealing with Something, IE: Matti Jorgensen

I want to shed light on Matti Jorgenson this week. Jorgensen made his AMA Supercross debut just about three weeks post broken collarbone surgery. I followed Jorgensen’s results last year but did not even know he was racing supercross this year until seeing him and his dad during track walk at the opener. Doing a double take, I saw them in AJE GasGas gear, not his typical MJ1 KTM setup he had been repping as an amateur. Matti was running around fifth in the A1 250SX LCQ until a crash in the whoops ended his chances of qualifying. Then during the week, his manager Tony Pedone messaged me and shared some info on Matti’s last few months.

Long story short, Jorgensen has been training with the Lawrence brothers down at the Dog Pound in Florida but suffered a broken vertebra in his back in November. He returned to riding in December and put in a good week until he suffered a crash December 14 that broke his collarbone. Surgery right before the holiday on December 22 had Jorgensen in a sling until January 4. Matti said he talked with the AJE GasGas team, and they said he could give it a shot at the opener with no pressure, knowing he was fresh off of injury and did not have much time back on the bike. On Thursday, January 4, he booked a flight the next day for California. He qualified into the night show before his crash in the LCQ cost him a shot in the main event, with only about five hours on a bike since the end of November. Oh, and Saturday morning during free practice at the opener was the first time he had ever ridden his GasGas race bike! By pointing this stuff out is Tony by no means of giving Matti an excuse, but instead he wanted to help shed some light on what the youngster is going through as he navigates the transition from the amateur ranks to the pro ranks. Getting his points through Ricky Carmichael Amateur Daytona Supercross (RCSX) and the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, Jorgensen has not even competed in a true Supercross Futures event, so this is really getting thrown into the fire.

In San Francisco, Jorgensen finished a solid sixth in his heat to qualify for his first ever 250SX main event. In the main, getting stuck in the mud cost him some time and positions, but the tall rider managed to get unstuck and finished 13th. The Denmark native had a butt patch of a Great Dane dog bandaged up. The #245 machine might not be on your radar, but he should be a rider to keep an eye on going forward.

