Masterpool is still recovering after undergoing surgery to fix a nagging ankle injury. He’ll be back at some point, but it won’t be in San Diego.

Colt Nichols – Shoulder | Out

Nichols will miss multiple races due to a damaged rotator cuff but told us his recovery is going well and that he’s making good progress. He hopes to be back on the bike “within the next few weeks.” In the meantime, John Short is filling in for him.

Aaron Tanti – Undisclosed | Out

Tanti crashed while practicing and sustained injuries he needed to get fixed. He’s working on getting back to the races but is out for the immediate future.

250SX West Region

Lux Turner – Hip, Pelvis | Out

Turner had a bad crash in Anaheim that resulted in a fracture to the left side of his hip, and a possible pelvis fracture. He’s out for the time being.

Dylan Walsh – Intestine | Out

Walsh had a bad crash in practice at the season opener. A handlebar to the gut resulted in a laceration to his small intestine, but he hopes to be back for the second half of 250SX West Region.

250SX East Region

The 250SX East Region action gets underway on February 3 in Detroit, Michigan.

Stilez Robertson – Wrist

Robertson is recovering after having surgery to repair a serious wrist injury.