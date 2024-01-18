Results Archive
Arenacross
Loveland
News
Supercross
Anaheim 1
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
Arenacross
Grand Island
News
Supercross
San Francisco
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie
Fri Jan 19
News
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 20
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie 2
Fri Jan 26
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 27
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Full Schedule
Injury Report: San Diego

Injury Report San Diego

January 18, 2024 1:00pm
by:

Round three of Monster Energy AMA Supercross will go down in San Diego, California, this weekend. Check out the list below for a list of who’ll miss the action.

450SX

Logan Karnow – Ankle | Out

Karnow crashed and sustained an ankle injury at the season opener. On Instagram he said he was getting surgery but would be on hand in San Diego.

Ty Masterpool – Ankle | Out

Masterpool is still recovering after undergoing surgery to fix a nagging ankle injury. He’ll be back at some point, but it won’t be in San Diego.

Colt Nichols – Shoulder | Out

Nichols will miss multiple races due to a damaged rotator cuff but told us his recovery is going well and that he’s making good progress. He hopes to be back on the bike “within the next few weeks.” In the meantime, John Short is filling in for him.

Aaron Tanti – Undisclosed | Out

Tanti crashed while practicing and sustained injuries he needed to get fixed. He’s working on getting back to the races but is out for the immediate future.

250SX West Region

Lux Turner – Hip, Pelvis | Out

Turner had a bad crash in Anaheim that resulted in a fracture to the left side of his hip, and a possible pelvis fracture. He’s out for the time being.

Dylan Walsh – Intestine | Out

Walsh had a bad crash in practice at the season opener. A handlebar to the gut resulted in a laceration to his small intestine, but he hopes to be back for the second half of 250SX West Region.

250SX East Region

The 250SX East Region action gets underway on February 3 in Detroit, Michigan. 

Stilez Robertson – Wrist

Robertson is recovering after having surgery to repair a serious wrist injury.

Read Now
March 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now