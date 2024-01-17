The Monster Energy AMA Supercross series went to San Francisco for the first time in a while and it was great to be back. Except for the rain. Like, a lot of rain. Like, all day. Like, cancel qualifying after one session. Like, total mudder. It sucks for Feld Motor Sports to go back to San Fran and deal with all the eccentric things we have to do (the pits are a mile away, you have to pressure wash your bike before you leave the stadium, etc.), and then it rains. So, a lot of riders and industry people had a sour taste about this race, which was all weather related.
All weekend long, though, whenever a rider or team member complained to me about the pits or the pressure washer situation or whatever, I just replied with “It’s better than Oakland!” I must’ve said this 30 times this weekend.
Oakland was definitely better for the fans in terms of the pits, and you can’t blame the weather on San Fran, because Oakland is nearby, and we had not had a full mudder like this over there....oh wait well they did have to postpone last year's event! Everything else was better in San Francisco. Like, much, much nicer. It was nice to be back at the stadium where the Giants play. Great views, the city has lots to do, and all in all, I hope we keep going back. Or maybe Santa Clara, but please, never Oakland. I think it's important to have a NorCal SX race (lots of good fans there) but there were serious issues over there in Oakland. So San Fran is better than that.
I get it, the rain was coming down hard and the track was a mess, but if we morons in the press box were tracking the storm cells then surely Feld and the AMA were as well? So, to cancel the second set of practices (after cancelling press day on Friday and the first practice on race day) without warning was not something you should do. Sure, the riders needed to be smarter about making sure they put in a heater lap in the slop, but plenty of riders were not happy and guess what, they were all privateers. I got a text from a factory team saying they voted to cancel the second set but then privateer team owners (who also spend money to go to the races) never heard a word about a vote. Got to have better communication than that in my opinion. Maybe before the first set of practices, after looking at the radar like we were, tell the riders, “Hey we might cancel next session, so be warned and make sure you put in a fast lap.” But nope, riders were ready for their second set of practices and were told to head back in.
Also, while I’m at it, and this is something I’ve talked about for years, why, when we all know weather is coming, do we build a full-on SX track? The crew took the whoops out after the heats when everyone knew the rain was coming this weekend. They made huge changes after the one practice before the night show. Why not build a mellow track, small doubles, etc. (think early 80’s SX track), when we know weather is a factor? And if the weather happens to not hit, it’ll still be soft and rutty.
A couple years ago there was supposed to be a huge weather system coming in for Lakewood, so the track was sealed and not tilled up. Then the storm never came, the riders loved the ability to move around out there, and a “new” sort of track prep was discovered and carried on for more races that summer. What if, in the preparation of a supercross track where weather is coming, we find out a tamer track still gave us great racing? Maybe, just maybe, we’d find something out. Why not try it?
[Editor’s Note: There’s an alternate universe out there somewhere where Dirt Wurx builds a super tame track, and then it doesn’t rain, and this entire Obs is filled with Matthes complaining about a “too easy” and “basic” track where “not a lot was going on out there.” – Weege]
Instead, it seems like, from the comfy press box seat I sit in, the AMA, Feld, and track crew are always reactionary to weather in terms of the track build and not everything gets done. Watching the riders roll every single jump out there is not great theater. I don’t know, just my two cents.
Look, chances are, if you’re reading this you watched the race. And you saw the best riders in the world rolling just about everything. So, what did we learn about the riders and series out there? Not much really. But away we go…
Well, Chase Sexton got it done in the mud! Collecting his first win for KTM, Sexton grabbed the lead early after holeshotting and took off. Well, it helped that Ken Roczen stalled in turn one. Sexton has admitted what some of us has heard, that the adaption of the KTM hasn’t been totally smooth for him. But here’s the thing, yes it was a mudder, yes, it’s huge to be in the lead early in wet conditions, but a win is a win, and this week, on a dry track (we hope), the confidence will be high for Sexton. And that’s half the battle out there for guys like Chase, folks. Got to think even though he only doubled one or two jumps out there, Sexton’s going to try and feed off this.
Eli Tomac closed up on Sexton late in the race so that’s good. And he rebounded from a crappy Anaheim 1. Like Sexton, he can use this as some confidence going forward. I went around and asked some questions about ET’s A1 result but was met with a stone wall of silence. Seemed like arm pump to me but anyway, good race for Eli as he closes in on 100 podiums in 450SX.
Really would’ve loved to see Ken Roczen not stall his bike. The German was amazing in San Fran coming from almost last to third. At one point, I’m like, ‘I think Kenny’s going to win’—he was going that fast. Shouldn’t be much of a surprise, right? He’s from Europe, he rides in the low RPM’s, he’s a massively skilled rider, and it all equals up to being a great mud rider. Like, even when he shows up for High Point and it’s semi-muddy and really rutted, he just hauls in those conditions. Make it muddier, and his skills shine even more. Roczen was flying out there before losing a bit of steam late in the race.
I know he was sick but still, nothing says mud race more than Justin Barcia having a terrible night in SF. Last season, in another hellacious mudder in New Jersey, Barcia won the main in a great ride. After he helped Sexton to the ground, that is. Anyway, again he was sick, but this weekend he wasn’t good. He had to go to LCQ, didn’t get a start, and yeah, that’s what mud races are. Even if you’re a great mud rider, they’re a roll of the dice.
Jordon Smith won his first 250SX race since 2018 with a ride that was a lot like Sexton’s. He got the start, sprinted away, and had a huge lead. Then he managed. Smith said he’s never done well in a mud race before, but he could’ve fooled me. He looked great, I didn’t see him have any sketch moments (although I’m sure he did), and guess what? He’s got the points lead! Had to be nice for Jordon when he lapped his buddy, RJ Hampshire, who beat him last week.
Like Hampshire, Smith winning this title would be a popular one in the pits. There are no Jordon Smith haters. Although my rule suggestion about maybe not being able to still be in the 250SX class racing the kids, if you have actual kids, still stands, he’s an awesome guy and one to cheer for.
Levi Kitchen has found some consistency to start the season and sits second in the points after two rounds. This is a big step for Levi, and he looks great to start the season. About the worst thing that happened to him was thanking 100% goggles (his last year’s sponsor) and not Scott goggles (this year’s sponsor). Somewhere I’m sure John Knowles was raging with anger.
Racer X’s Phil Nicoletti has never made a podium in SX. He was running second for a bit and then third forever until a rider fell in front of him on the second-to-last-lap and he had nowhere to go. #PoorPhil. He lost ten seconds there waiting for the guy to pick up his bike and then on the last lap his teammate Garrett Marchbanks got him for the last podium spot. Once again, the anvil falls on our guy. He did get a post-race interview on TV, though!
That was Marchbanks’ first podium in a couple of years, and for the ClubMX team to go 3-4, that’s pretty cool. Just not cool for Phil. As usual.
Some other news and notes from San Fran:
Shout out to Jorge Prado and Dylan Ferrandis for winning their heats. It was a huge moment for those media guys who live to try and start shit between the two series, and just go nuts on Europe vs. America. Congrats to those media guys. You guys had your moment there.
Shane McElrath got a career best fourth in the mud and looking back at last year’s Jersey SX mudder, he got a sixth. Hey, maybe he’s a lowkey mudder? Who knew? Also, RM Army with two bikes in the top four! #TheyBack
We had Josh Ellingson, Tomac’s mechanic, on the Pulpmx Show and he said this was probably the worst race he’s ever worked at. There was so much work involved for the wrenches. Also, they’d wash their bikes in a pen and the other mechanics would re-cover their bikes in mud after they got washed. And that was the least of the problems! You may have heard this before, but I used to be a mechanic and I would be so stressed if I had to deal with the things these guys had to deal with. You have the trek back and forth to the pits, you need to clean the thing, you need to change clutch, oil, maybe the tire, etc. Tough night for the heroes of the sport!
Jason Anderson had maybe the weirdest race out of anyone. He got crushed in a pile up off the start. He was off the track a bunch, I think he was last rider still on the lead lap, and then at the end of the deal, he was 12th, which I don’t know how he did that. Looking at his lap times, his best lap was 11 seconds better than his next best one. No other top guy had that kind of disparity. Crazy race for El Hombre!
Like Anderson, Cooper Webb was up, he was down, he was fast, he was slow. He was all over the map. At times he was shredding, and at times he was off the track. In the end he was 11th and we learned nothing more about Cooper Webb in 2024.
Jo Shimoda’s Honda broke but before that, he crashed and was way back. Like last week. We all said Jo needed a hot start to the year. That has not happened, and although this bike problem wasn’t his fault, he did have that fall. Shimoda’s season on red looks a lot like his past two seasons on green.
Jett Lawrence got lapped! SAD! NOT READY FOR 450SX?????? Stay tuned for my YouTube video on this with huge headlines. Obviously, I’m kidding but in today’s hot take world, I’m sure there are people out here ready for this. Remember when RC wasn’t good in the mud?
On the review show I was talking about Malcolm Stewart losing a couple of laps while a track worker was helping him out with a Tuff Block. Turns out it was a fan who jumped out of the stands! I guess he wasn’t happy with [Track Worker] Dig Dug’s effort? Not sure, but that’s awesome and scary. People, don’t jump out of the stands to help riders, okay?
Speaking of Malcolm, there are three riders who are straight up not having a good time in 2024 so far. Malcolm Stewart, Justin Starling, and Nate Thrasher. They would all like a re-do, please. The good part is lots of races left!
I was worried for my buddy Christian Craig. I spoke with him before the night show at A1 and he was not too happy with his qualifying time. And then he crashed and pulled off at Anaheim. Then his phone went silent all week. Like, nothing. Which is unlike him. And for reals, I heard some low-key rumblings that he might be done with racing? That was weird. Anyway, in San Fran it was what it was, and he got a 14th, which is a start. And he’s back on the text chains. Whew!
Ryder D won his heat and man, you just KNEW the kid from Bakersfield would shine in the slop. Well, yeah that was weird but afterward I spoke to Ryder, and he said that as a kid, he would always ride in the rain and that he’s had success in the mud before. His bike broke in the main, so we won’t talk about that, but winning the heat was cool.
Justin Cooper didn’t make the main. It was really muddy (shrugs). We’re onto San Diego.
Remember, as always, this race was better than Oakland!
Thanks for reading OBS, I appreciate it, and let’s hope the rain holds off this weekend in San Diego. Email me at matthes@racerxonline.com if you want to chat about this or anything else.