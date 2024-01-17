Racer X: It is obviously your off-season, although you have started preparing for 2024 and you have some races in a couple of weeks there in Italy, but have you been watching AMA Supercross?

Tim Gajser: Yes, I have watched both the first two rounds. I think it was nice racing. First round was like a normal supercross and the second was a bit muddier, it was more like an enduro race let’s say. The start was really the key in the second one. For all the European riders, I think it is nice and I really enjoy following because Jorge is there. He is doing well, so, yes, it’s good.

You have done the Monster Energy Cup a couple of times and really enjoyed that, but watching Jorge and his results, does it give you any desire to maybe do the same thing, or even move there full-time to race in America?

To really move there, like a whole season, I am too old for that, and I see myself here in GPs, but like, there is still something inside me and I really like supercross. I don’t know, I mean, maybe, I would never say no. We will see. I would like to try some supercross, and the Monster Energy Cup was a really nice race, I did it twice, because it was at the end of the season, and everything was done here in Europe. We went there a little earlier and we could do some testing. Now it is like, supercross starts really early, beginning of January, so, if you do the first three races there like Prado is doing and then he is coming back, and you still have time to prepare yourself. The only thing, you don’t have so much time, you don’t have time off in the off-season. When the GPs and the Nationals are finished, you would need to go there, training and testing, and then it is way busier and you don’t really get an off-season, but, why not? We will see.

Last year was a horrible year for you with the preseason injury. We also had Jeffrey [Herlings] out for a long period, and it really took a lot out of the series, as you two have been the most successful from the last 10 years. You are now 100 percent. How has your winter been?

The winter so far went really well. I took some time off after we finished testing at the end of October. We have a new bike for this year and now I am in Sardinia, preparing myself. So far, so good. We still have nearly two months before the season starts, but I will do the two races in Italy, and that starts in a couple of weeks, first one in Riola and then a week later in Mantova. I think racing will be soon and then also the GPs start pretty soon as well.