Results Archive
Arenacross
Loveland
News
Supercross
Anaheim 1
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
Arenacross
Grand Island
News
Supercross
San Francisco
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie
Fri Jan 19
News
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 20
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie 2
Fri Jan 26
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 27
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

Watch: San Francisco Supercross Highlights in Spanish

January 16, 2024 2:50pm | by:
Watch: San Francisco Supercross Highlights in Spanish

This year, the SuperMotocross Video Pass—available in every country outside the United States—has brought in another component to Monster Energy AMA Supercross race day coverage. At all 31 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) races (17 AMA Supercross races then 11 AMA Motocross races followed by the three playoff-style races), the Spanish broadcast team of Edgar Lopez (who has served as play-by-play commentator for multiple stick and ball sports for over a dozen years) and former supercross/motocross racer TJ Rios will be on the call providing to thousands of houses around the world.

The timing for the Spanish broadcast could not have been planned more perfectly because at the moment, 2023 MXGP FIM Motocross World Champion Jorge Prado is racing the first three rounds of AMA Supercross alongside fellow countryman Joan Cros in the 450SX class, with Guillem Farres set to make his AMA Supercross debut in the 250SX East Region Championship starting in February.

At the second round over the weekend, TJ Rios was joined by his father Tommy Rios in the broadcast booth, and Prado claimed his first 450SX heat race win before finishing seventh in the main event. Check out the highlights below.

250SX Highlights

450SX Highlights

Read Now
March 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now