Watch: San Francisco Supercross Highlights in Spanish

This year, the SuperMotocross Video Pass—available in every country outside the United States—has brought in another component to Monster Energy AMA Supercross race day coverage. At all 31 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) races (17 AMA Supercross races then 11 AMA Motocross races followed by the three playoff-style races), the Spanish broadcast team of Edgar Lopez (who has served as play-by-play commentator for multiple stick and ball sports for over a dozen years) and former supercross/motocross racer TJ Rios will be on the call providing to thousands of houses around the world.

The timing for the Spanish broadcast could not have been planned more perfectly because at the moment, 2023 MXGP FIM Motocross World Champion Jorge Prado is racing the first three rounds of AMA Supercross alongside fellow countryman Joan Cros in the 450SX class, with Guillem Farres set to make his AMA Supercross debut in the 250SX East Region Championship starting in February.

At the second round over the weekend, TJ Rios was joined by his father Tommy Rios in the broadcast booth, and Prado claimed his first 450SX heat race win before finishing seventh in the main event. Check out the highlights below.

