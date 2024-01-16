Results Archive
Arenacross
Loveland
News
Supercross
Anaheim 1
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
Arenacross
Grand Island
News
Supercross
San Francisco
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie
Fri Jan 19
News
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 20
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie 2
Fri Jan 26
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 27
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

Video Vault: Muddy 250 Class Showdown at Unadilla

January 16, 2024 5:00pm

Mud races have been a hot topic this week coming off the 2024 San Francisco Supercross which featured quite the downpour. This week we're throwing it back to 2018 where the Unadilla National experienced similar conditions and we saw some tight 250 class racing. In this first moto, Dylan Ferrandis outduels teammate Aaron Plessinger to take the win ahead of Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM's Shane McElrath. Interestingly enough, those three finished P4 - P6 in the 450SX main event at San Francisco on Saturday. Maybe we should have know they would do well by looking back at this moto!

