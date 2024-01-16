18th | Nate Thrasher

“The day started out well, but it was another tough night for me. It was pretty tough conditions out there, and we struggled a bit. I had to go through the LCQ, which we won, but unfortunately, it was another tough main event with a couple of tip-overs in the mud. We’ll keep fighting, go back to work, and come back stronger in San Diego.”

Said Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 250 team manager Jensen Hendler:

“What a night! It was crazy out there. It was probably one of the worst mud races in a long time, and Jordon got the job done. He got some great starts and rode a smart race to get his first win for the team and with the new bike. We’ve got that red plate, and we are looking to keep it! We’ll just keep building from here.

“It was another tough night for Nate, but he kept fighting. It was definitely tough out there, and another one of those races where anything can happen. We’ll keep working hard and look to get both guys on the podium in San Diego.”

19th | Maximus Vohland

“Tonight didn’t go to plan at all. I knew what I was up against with the weather, but was hoping we’d be able to make it to the end. That’s racing, and now we have to put our heads down to make up as many points as possible over the next few rounds. I’ve felt good overall with my riding so I’m ready for the challenge.”

21st | Ryder DiFrancesco

“It was a good night here until it wasn’t! All day I felt good in the mud, I don’t know where that comes from – maybe Bakersfield when it’s muddy, but that’s once a year... It was good to get my first Heat Race win, which is a cool feeling! We have a bunch of stuff to work on, but good thing we get to line up again next weekend.”

22nd | Jo Shimoda

“It was nice to get a good start in the heat race, get some battles in and still get the win. Obviously, the main event didn’t go how I imagined. I got a good start but tipped over on the straightaway. Two turns later, I had a mechanical and couldn’t finish the race. It’s not where we wanted to be after tonight, but I’m looking forward to next weekend.”

DNQ for main event | Max Miller

“I had a great jump out of the gate in the heat race but ended up going down on the start. I worked my way up to 13th in the heat race. I went out for the LCQ but was unable to finish due to a mechanical.”

450SX

1st | Chase Sexton

“I have to give a huge shoutout to the team, they’ve put in so much effort and hard work to get me to where I need to be. I was a bit disappointed that this round was a mudder as the progress we made from this week to last is pretty crazy, but I'm stoked to get a win for the team and it feels great to deliver this result!”

2nd | Eli Tomac

"We got off to a great start last night and almost had the holeshot. The conditions were so treacherous; honestly it was one of the toughest mud races I've raced. Some of the ruts were so deep you could completely get stuck if you took the wrong lines! I'm grateful for our crew. They had their work cut out for them the whole day and kept the bike running in top shape."

3rd | Ken Roczen

“San Francisco was something different as it was the craziest mud race I’ve probably ever done. As we all know, those kind of conditions can really work in your favor, but it can also go the other way. [In the main] I got off to a really good start, I went around the first turn in first, but I couldn’t pull a tear off and was riding blind; so I just hit the brake and stalled it. I was super bummed, as that made for a really tough main event. But at the same time I knew that in fifteen minutes plus one lap, anything can happen, and I had enough time. You can really make up some ground with those muddy conditions. So I ended up coming all the way up to third and I couldn’t have been more stoked on my riding and everything that came with it. We earned a podium, our first podium of the year.”

4th | Shane McElrath

“Man it was a muddy mess all day today. Thankfully, I made it through straight to the main from my heat race after going down on the first lap. I ended up with a really good gate in the main. I had a good rut [off the starting gate] and just did the best I could. I came out in a good spot off the start and ran up towards the front the whole time. It was a game of survival out there just trying to stay up. It was tricky and it just continued to get worse the whole race. I’m stoked to end up with a fourth tonight; that’s a new career-best in the 450 class for me. I’m excited to get back to work this week and we’ll see you all in San Diego next weekend.”

Said Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports/Suzuki team manager Larry Brooks:

“It was definitely one of the worst mud races I’ve ever attended. In the LCQ Kyle had a big crash in the first turn which ended his night right there. In the main event, Ken Rozcen was the first rider into the first corner, but he stalled the motor reaching up for a tear-off. It was crazy. But he got going in 22nd place and charged up to third place, putting himself on the podium. It was a heroic effort. Shane McElrath ran in third for part of the race and finished in fourth position. The HEP team had two riders in the top five; that was the best we’ve finished since the team’s been around, so that’s something to be proud of. Our Suzuki RM-Zs ran great all night long and it ended up being a great night for us.”