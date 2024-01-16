Is that one of those things where you're a great starter normally, but this is obviously more of an emphasis on the start because you have to get out more pressure. You put more pressure on yourself to get a start here.

I mean, at the end of the day, I don't get paid to go race heat races. I get paid to be a main event guy. And even more than that, what's more important to me is not being a main event guy because I don't want to just be in the top 20. You know, I wanna keep improving and open people's eyes. Which that's my goal, you know, I want to be a top racer like that's all I've wanted my whole life and I'm trying my hardest to make it happen. So, like sitting in that position, especially when you're that far outside, your probability of bad things happening is exponential like its way more than it should be. So, I put a lot of pressure on myself already as it is throughout the day, and I shouldn't and I'm trying to work on it. But like I said, you know, I'm trying to be a top tier racer and that position I was in was not comfortable for me. And so, yeah, there was a lot of pressure to be the first guy to let the clutch out on that start and try to come around the first corner as far up as I can. So, there was a lot going on.

I know that this is such a weird round to take anything from, but through two rounds of the series, now do you feel like you are where you want to be in terms of fitness and the bike and everything like that moving forward?

Yeah, the bike's great. Last year I came in with little preparation. Like none. I started riding at South of the Border in November. My first day was November 3 and I could only do four laps at a time. This year November 3, I was in Abu Dhabi [for the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)]. I was racing, you know, and I just feel that this year I've brought it to another level. Which, like I said, that's obviously what I'm striving for. So, after these two races I feel I'm in a good spot. I know what I need to work on as far as myself, like calming myself down a little bit, not stressing. But overall, I'm happy with the 13th I got last weekend, that was my career best. And I rode maybe half of my potential, so I never felt good last weekend and then obviously, another career best this weekend, which will be hard to top. But I'm looking forward to the challenge. I took from this race just that I have to be ready to go at all times. Can't wait around, you know, all the laps count. And I was so close to not racing tonight and then to go to a P8, it just shows how important it is to get going right away. And that's also something I need to work on, and I know that. So, that will be the focus for the next few weeks is just being ready to go when the time comes and making the most of what I've got in front of me.