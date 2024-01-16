You had a really big lead. I think almost 20 seconds at one point. You had a really close call in this rhythm section right here at that point. Did you realize you had such a big lead? Did you like purposely back it down? And then at the end, did you realize Levi was catching you?

It was kind of hard for me to see my pit board. But I did come around lap two or three and I couldn't even see anyone on the straightway behind me. So, I knew I had it pretty decently. I was trying to just ride it like as hard as I could, as smart as I could, for as long as I could. [Laughs] And, yeah, I hit a rut and almost went over the bars in this rhythm section and after that kind of backed it down a little bit, I didn't hit that jump anymore and I was just trying to hit the jumps that I felt like I never were safe enough to hit. And I could see Levi behind me. And then I wasn't sure if he was in second or if he was a lapper cause we had passed so many people that lap so many people at that point. And then I did see, I put my pit board had, “Plus seven on 47” or something like that. So, I knew it was Levi and I kind of just kept tabs on him. Then, the last time I thought I had a pretty good lead and I kinda got stuck behind RJ. Like I think, like it's just hard to get out of the line and I was just like stuck following him and then I heard him coming in like in the last turn [Levi] and I was like, “Oh, I better go.” But, yeah, it was good.

Obviously staying up in a mud race proved some consistency and you were pretty consistent last year. Is that something you worked on through the years, to try to improve that? And then now you get points lead. That might be all the difference.

Yeah. Consistency is definitely, one of the things that I try and work on every day. We try and work on the bike to help… I can be pretty picky sometimes with like my front-end traction and stuff. It's something that we're trying to improve on every day, still trying to improve. As far as the mudders go, I've been pretty bad in my cases in my pro career, especially as of lately. At the mudder in New Jersey last year did terrible. I got 18. [Laughs] Then at High Point [National] in the mud, did not do good there either. We got here today, and Bobby said, “Jordon, I've seen you right in the mud. You just need to try and survive today, get as many points as you can.” And I was like, “All right, Bobby, well, I'm gonna try to prove your wrong, but you're kind of right.” [Laughs] So, I do feel like I've gotten better in the mud though. Like just riding at the practice track. And I think also riding outdoors [Pro Motocross] last year helped me because it is muddy and outdoors. Like, it's been a long time since I rode ruts like that before outdoors. So, I think that helped me as well.