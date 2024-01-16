The following press release is from the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA)

American Motorcyclist Association Celebrates 100 Years

AMA to commemorate its 100-year anniversary throughout 2024

PICKERINGTON, Ohio — The American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) is gearing up for a year-long, historic celebration as it proudly commemorates its 100th anniversary in 2024. For a century the AMA has been at the forefront of promoting and protecting the interests of motorcyclists, creating a vibrant community of enthusiasts dedicated to the joy of riding.

AMA President and CEO Rob Dingman expressed excitement about the organization’s milestone, stating, “Reaching 100 years is a testament to the enduring spirit of motorcycling and the passionate community that has supported the AMA throughout its history. We invite the entire motorcycling community to join us in celebrating this incredible journey as we look forward to shaping the future of motorcycling over the next 100 years.”

Since its inception in 1924, the AMA has played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of motorcycling in the United States. With a rich history rooted in passion, advocacy and the freedom of the open road, the AMA has become a driving force for riders across the nation.

As one of the largest motorcycling organizations in the world, the AMA has consistently championed the rights of motorcyclists from all walks of life, evolving to embrace a diverse and growing community of riders.

To mark this momentous occasion, the AMA has planned special events and initiatives throughout the year, including:

Centennial Celebrations: Join the AMAas it commemorates its 100-year anniversary at its Spring Bike Night (May 18), at AMAHall of Fame Days (Oct. 10-13), and at its biggest event — AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days (July 25-28) — which will be the organization’s ultimate anniversary celebration, complete with an all-points ride from across the U.S. to the event. The AMA will also have anniversary displays at various AMA-sanctioned events throughout the year, including Daytona Bike Week, select AMA Supercross events, the Buckeye Motorcycle & Music Rally, and more.

As the American Motorcyclist Association enters its second century, it remains dedicated to its mission — promoting the motorcycle lifestyle and protecting the future of motorcycling — ensuring that the legacy of the organization and the freedom of the open road is preserved for generations to come.

In celebration of its 100th Anniversary, the organization released a video commemorating a century of the AMA.