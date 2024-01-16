Monster Energy AMA Supercross in San Francisco saw the skies open up, to gave us one of the worst mud races we have seen in years. The main event saw riders rolling the jumps and most commented that it was strictly survival, both for themselves and their machines. That sometimes open the door for those who need a boost, and the privateer team Muc-Off FXR ClubMX Yamaha saw their riders Garrett Marchbanks and Phil Nicoletti battling for a podium position on the last lap. Marchbanks sat down with the media in the post-race press conference, while our Kellen Brauer caught up with Nicoletti after the race to hear about their nights.

Garrett Marchbanks | 3rd

Garrett, I think it's your first podium since 2021 with your first ride with the team. You had some health issues last year, the arm, you had some sweat gland issues at the end of 2021. Did you ever think you'd get back to this position on the podium? Talk about your struggles and if you ever doubted yourself or the chance of getting back up here.

Garrett Marchbanks: Yeah, it's definitely a hard couple of years, I didn't know if I was ever gonna get back on the podium and with the health issues and the injuries I had, it's definitely been a long time coming. So, the one moto podium in the outdoors I had this [past] year. It definitely made me believe I could do it again. The work we put in this off-season was a lot. We did a lot of bike stuff, with suspension and off the bike stuff. So, I definitely believed this year coming in, we're gonna get another podium. It's just when. And, obviously, I'd like to do it in the dry conditions, but in a mud race condition, you know, it's fun to do it.

We've seen you kind of jump up and back down between a 450 class and 250 class. Do you feel like you have something to prove in the 250 class and that's why you're back here and just talk about that decision to race the 250 this year?

Yeah, honestly, last year, I felt the best I've ever been in a long time. [Then] I broke my wrist, so I missed all of last year on the lites bike. We definitely talked about going 450 full time just for my size and how big I am. And we just wanted to see how things would go the first few months on the 250 and in Supercross and it was going really well. So, we just decided to stick it out and give it a try and obviously, it's been a good one, so far.