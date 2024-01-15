Honda HRC Red Bull KTM's Chase Sexton emerged victorious in a hellacious mud race in San Francisco on Saturday, and with it vaulted into the points lead in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Yes, the long-time Honda man is now a race winner with his new team, on a KTM, and although this one took place in wild conditions, the SX Champion has reason to think his bike is ready to win in the dry, as well.

He spoke about it with the media after the race.

Chase Sexton, you’re on the podium through the first two rounds, I want to talk about a little about those struggles of switching teams and what it means to you to pick up this first win of the year here as the defending champ.

Chase Sexton: Yeah, I wouldn't say it was the best off season I've ever had. I definitely had some struggles. I was okay when I was in California, I went back to Florida and Kenny [Roczen, riding partner] would see it firsthand. I would have multiple days where I would just kind of not be able to ride and I was just really just uncomfortable getting used to a new bike. And I have to give a big shout out to the team. They have put so much effort and hard work into getting me back to where I need to be. And I was saying before this weekend, I'm like, man, I'm kind of bummed it's gonna be a mudder because the progress we made from last week to this week is pretty crazy and I felt like my normal self leading up into this race. So obviously, [good to] still get a win even in the mud. But yeah, I’ve just got to get a big shout out to the team. They put a huge effort in and are really willing to try anything to get me comfortable. And that's what I've been looking for.

Chase. Typically when you're leading mud races, they, they seem to drag on for a long time. So what was this one like from your perspective, just at the front of the pack trying to navigate the conditions but also with Eli behind you as well, kind of maintaining that pressure.

Yeah, leading the race in a mud situation is obviously where you want to be because you're not getting roosted. But it also seems like it lasts forever. The first couple of laps when I was by myself and I wasn't dealing with lapped traffic, it felt, not easy, but I had a good flow. I was able to hit my lines and then once we got into traffic being able to pick around those guys was key. So, yeah, I could hear Eli, I didn't really know how far behind me he was. It's really hard to look at the pit board when it's kind of far away and you're also in the mud. So I didn't really know where or how close he was. I could hear him and was just trying to hit my marks. It’s tough to not make a mistake out there. But I was fairly consistent every lap and was pretty happy with how consistent I was.