Results Archive
Arenacross
Loveland
News
Supercross
Anaheim 1
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
Arenacross
Grand Island
News
Supercross
San Francisco
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie
Fri Jan 19
News
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 20
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie 2
Fri Jan 26
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 27
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: San Francisco SX Post-Race Press Conference

Exhaust Podcast San Francisco SX Post-Race Press Conference

January 15, 2024 12:30pm
by:

Main image by Mitch Kendra

After a wild mud race at round two of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, hear from podium riders Chase Sexton, Eli Tomac, and Ken Roczen (450), and Jordon Smith, Levi Kitchen, and Garrett Marchbanks (250) in the post-race press conference, hosted by Dan Hubbard. Sexton and Tomac were happy to go 1-2 in these conditions, but they were just as happy with the improvements they felt they made during the week, and they think they would have been much better in the dry, also.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura and Racer X Brand, and is hosted by Jason Weigandt.

Read Now
