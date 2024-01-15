Eli Tomac, at one point, was about 12 seconds back of Chase Sexton in the 450SX main event, but got that number down to just over three seconds at one point. Where was Tomac making up time?

It was just a matter of mistakes for both riders. Oftentimes, a lead will yo-yo back and forth as each rider makes their share of mistakes. If a rider can put a few clean laps together, a la Tomac, he can cut that lead down fairly quickly. Once Sexton cleaned up his laps a bit, the lead stabilized. I think Sexton also realized he needed to hunker down once Tomac got within striking distance also. Riders will typically cruise as much as is allowed when out front and in precarious conditions. Sexton began to relax a little too much, saw his lead shrink, and had to infuse a bit more intensity back into his game.

Chase Sexton got the win and took over the points lead, but alluded to the uncertainty of mud races in the post-race press conference. What should Sexton take out of this race, and what should he leave on the curb?

I don’t think it was necessarily a signal for how the season will go. Mud races are their own animal. I would just take it for what it was, a great points haul and first win on Red Bull/KTM. Make no mistake, all of his foes will be back with a vengeance at Snapdragon Stadium next Saturday. He will have to prove he can win on a dry racetrack before I am going to be convinced he’s the same Sexton of 2023. This was a huge night and he should be ecstatic, but the work is far from done.

Dean Wilson and Vince Friese found themselves fender to fender yet again in their heat race as the duo battled for the final transfer spot. Were you surprised nobody got parked?

I will tell you what I wasn’t surprised at all about—Friese got penalized for doing something he shouldn’t be doing. It’s almost comical at this point.

Note: Friese was penalized three spots in his heat race for cutting the track.

Jett Lawrence struggled to find his stride all day. Were you surprised he was never in the mix?

I don’t think mud is a point of strength for Jett. He’s capable, sure, but he doesn’t wield the same level of excellence in it that he does everywhere else. He will improve over time if he continues to work at it. For example, Ricky Carmichael nearly blew championships because of his mud struggles in the late 90’s. That liability turned into him lapping the entire field at Spring Creek 2006. Jett will hone his skillset as he matures. If anything, it proved that he still has places to improve upon. I was running out of questions for him. Now we have something to ask.