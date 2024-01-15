Very few people like mud races, but they are somewhat of an equalizer and provide an opportunity for riders to achieve impressive numbers. That was certainly the case with Shane McElrath, who used the slop to his advantage to run as high as third and eventually earn fourth place, his best career 450SX result. McElrath isn’t known as being a mud specialist, but in San Francisco, his radar cross section for mud races got a whole lot bigger! We caught up with him afterward to get his thoughts on the night.

Racer X: Great race tonight! Take us through it.

McElrath: It was a tough track all day today. We ended up just having one practice, and I didn’t think it was going to be as bad as it was. I didn’t set my bike up at all for the mud. It was how it was, as if we would ride it if it were dry. Then I struggled pretty bad in the first practice. Thankfully I had an okay time in that one because they ended up cancelling the second one. We made some big changes after that. I was pretty good in the heat race. I went down on the first lap. Barcia kind of stood it up in a corner and I was on the other side of him. When I cut down I just clipped his wheel and fell over. I got up super quick and tried to get going, and qualified straight out of the heat, which was good. In those conditions, it’s really tough.

In the main I knew I had to get a good start, and I actually did get a pretty good start. With the start how it was, it was hard to turn going across the start straight with how muddy it was, and with the holeshot button holding the front down. I was kind of surprised how I came out, but at that point it was just trying not to fall and trying not to stall. The ruts were really tricky, especially in the last three or four laps. It was so tough. There weren’t many lines that we could take, and they were footpeg deep. I was pretty excited to just stay where I was, and to stay clean for the most part. I ended up with fourth, which is my best 450SX finish, so it’s a good night.