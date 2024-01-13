Results Archive
Race Day Feed: San Francisco

January 13, 2024 1:00pm
by:

Main image by Mitch Kendra

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Oracle Park in San Francisco, California. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

The opening round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is done and dusted. Riders returned to respective corners, regrouped, and now it is time for round two. However, unlike the opening round, we expect to see rain throughout the entire day. The track was sealed when the Racer X crew arrived on Friday morning (which canceled any press day riding sessions for this round), so the track should be in good condition at the start of the day. But with a high of about 55 degrees Fahrenheit and rain expected from sun up through the night (and picking up during tonight's main program), the track might take a beating.

A sneak peak of the stadium from outside of the covered track, via a glass window and an open door.
The round two track, covered and sealed, on Friday afternoon.
Recommended Reading

To follow along with all the action live, check out the broadcast/streaming schedule below.

  • Supercross

    San Francisco

     Live Now
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      January 13 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      January 13 - 3:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      January 13 - 8:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Motos 
      Live
      January 13 - 8:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Nigh Show (Re-air)
      January 14 - 2:00 PM
      NBC
    • Nigh Show (Re-air)
      TBA
      CNBC
San Francisco Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

Track walk will be underway at 12 p.m. Pacific and bikes will be on track starting with the first 250SX group B qualifying session starting at 1 p.m. Pacific.

Check out the full revised race day schedule below.

2024 San Francisco Supercross revised schedule
2024 San Francisco Supercross revised schedule AMA

No need to worry, we will have you covered will updates all day long here on Racer X Online, as well as our social media platforms. Make sure to stay tuned to the channels below for the latest photos, videos, updates, results, and more.

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News



