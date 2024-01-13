Main image by Mitch Kendra
Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Oracle Park in San Francisco, California. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight's program, you'll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed.
Morning Report
The opening round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is done and dusted. Riders returned to respective corners, regrouped, and now it is time for round two. However, unlike the opening round, we expect to see rain throughout the entire day. The track was sealed when the Racer X crew arrived on Friday morning (which canceled any press day riding sessions for this round), so the track should be in good condition at the start of the day. But with a high of about 55 degrees Fahrenheit and rain expected from sun up through the night (and picking up during tonight's main program), the track might take a beating.
📍 Oracle Park | San Francisco, California @SupercrossLIVE #Supercross #SX2024 #SuperMotocross #SMX #SMX2024 pic.twitter.com/i6KJ5wbJG6— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) January 13, 2024
To follow along with all the action live, check out the broadcast/streaming schedule below.
Track walk will be underway at 12 p.m. Pacific and bikes will be on track starting with the first 250SX group B qualifying session starting at 1 p.m. Pacific.
Check out the full revised race day schedule below.
Check out the full revised race day schedule below.