Well That Escalated Quickly

Okay, we probably shouldn’t be shocked that Jett Lawrence made history by winning the very first 450SX race of his career, After all, he did indeed go undefeated last summer in 450 AMA Motocross. But still, supercross is a different animal, and the class is much deeper, right? Right? Didn’t matter. Jett Lawrence took the holeshot, built a small lead, and managed from that point forward, just like he did all summer. If he keeps getting holeshots, he’s going to keep employing this same strategy, and the rest of the field has got to get out of the gate ahead of him if they want to stay in the fight. Will they show him a wheel this weekend? -Aaron Hansel

Anomaly or Rude Awakening

In the press conference before A1 Eli Tomac told the media he was back up to the same pace he had last year before rupturing his Achilles tendon, but he sure didn’t look like it in Anaheim, where he finished in ninth, and behind both of his teammates, Cooper Webb and Justin Cooper. Then again, we’ve seen plenty of races in the past in which Tomac has had unexplainable bad races, only to come back strong the next weekend. What are we looking at in this case? We’ll find out, hopefully, in San Francisco. -Hansel

Hunting Mains

It’s not often a factory rider doesn’t make it into a main event, but that’s exactly what happened with HRC Honda’s Hunter Lawrence at A1. Tough debut in the 450 class for him. Seems weird, but if you saw the pictures of him getting eaten alive by motorcycles on the start of his heat race, it’s a wonder he was even able to come back for another crack at it in the LCQ. Unfortunately he had a pretty bad start and came out on the short end of a finish line thriller with Cade Clason, but hey, there’s always next week. Don’t expect Hunter Lawrence to miss the main this time around. -Hansel

