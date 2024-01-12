Results Archive
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
Sat Jan 13
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Fri Jan 19
Sat Jan 20
Fri Jan 26
Weege Show: Jett Pushback? It's the Circle of Life.

January 12, 2024

It's the circle of life...in racing. Legends remain, but someone new will break through eventually. It's jarring when it happens, and the shiny new toy takes on some some damage along the way. Jett Lawrence has done one main thing right, winning, and that is one thing wrong when it happens this quickly. Jason Weigandt dives in with the latest Weege Show, presented by Honda and the CRF250R and CRF450R for 2024. Check out the team, which includes, yes, Jett and Hunter Lawrence, Chance Hymas and Jo Shimoda at a supercross near you. And check out one of the bikes for yourself. Makes winning look easy!

