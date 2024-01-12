You may not have heard, but history was made at the opening round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Anaheim last week. One man, against all odds… qualified for the main event, yet didn’t score any points. That’s right, with the revised supercross points structure for 2024, last place in the main events no longer scores a point. Last place is where Sir Nicoletti “finished” after developing mechanical problems during his site lap, as his bike couldn't make it to the start gate. This is all Phitting, given Phil’s luck, and even though answering questions regarding his non-start is the last thing he wanted to do, we gave him double the number of reader questions regarding his unfortunate night in Anaheim. Because with Phil, why not pile on to the misery!

Kudos to Phil for being such a good sport about an unpleasant situation.

Phil,

I don’t expect you to put this on the UnPhiltered column, but I just want to say thanks for NOT throwing your mechanics under the bus, directly nor indirectly. I say you’re the luckiest rider in the series to be working with Mike Jones! He’s a one-of-a-kind genuine badass who truly cares about others and takes pride in his work. Sorry to both of you for the way it turned out, but at least you’re healthy, other than the sore wrist. Now let’s see your bike lighting up green next weekend!

-Logan

Logan,

Jonsey is a great mechanic. I can appreciate a good mechanic, always have. I’ve had some of the BEST mechanics in my career! If you can have a good mechanic without an ego, that’s priceless. A lot of them nowadays ain’t my cup of tea. But, that being said, the issue that had popped up had ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to do with my mechanic, or mechanics, or the team. Zero. That’s the crazy part.

-Phil

Phil,

Your answer leaving the start line at A1 250 main was perfect, cool, and professional, like Kimi the Ice Man Raikkonen: ‘Went into the wall high speed and it’s looking like a suspension piece broke.’ When asked what happen by the media he [Kimi] said, "I crashed." Cool and professional. For anyone who’s competing at your level it takes a team full of people just as talented as the rider/driver at all positions. Race as a team and win or do your best as a team. You’re showing everyone how to compete. Thanks for sending the right message. Keep on riding with a smile or a grimace, just never stop riding!

-Ken

Ken,

That is man and machine. Some things are unpredictable. Sometimes stuff happens that could have been prevented. There is a fine line between them. But unfortunately, this couldn’t have really been prevented.

-Phil