Racerhead #2

Building tracks based on the blueprints is not something new. Feld Entertainment releases their very detailed track maps to the public weeks in advance, if not months. That allows fans interested in buying tickets to pick a spot in the grandstands where they might want to sit. I'm also sure that there's more than one Loretta Lynn's-inspired track out there among the amateur facilities. What was different about this one was the simple fact that whoever built the one in Tallahassee could very well have been the same architect/operator as the ones who build the race tracks, and that in turn may be pushing the envelope a bit too far here. But then again, Star Yamaha did not have their best opening night ever, as only Jordon Smith reached the box in the 250 SX class.

While this was pushing the line, there's no way for any team or practice track to perfectly copy a supercross track, as the Anaheim dirt has been around for a very long time, there's always the chance for unexpected poor weather, and no matter how many riders you have on a team, the sheer traffic and wear-and-tear cannot be replicated. But when it's so, so close, knowing exactly what you're up against, right down to the pitch of the jumps, has to help at least a little in early timed practice, right?

That Replica Track (Jason Weigandt)

Interesting topic from DC above, about teams building replica tracks. I spent a lot of time talking to Nick Wey on Friday at Anaheim about the concept of “flying at the test track” and if that really translates to the racing. Nick has been around this at all levels for a long time, and when you talk to guys like that, you hear things we don’t think about. For riders, the actual layout of the track doesn’t mean nearly as much as the transitions, angles, and overall steepness of the obstacles on a track. Nick says there’s often a big disconnect, in those areas, between a practice track and a race track, and that’s why someone who can struggle in December can be good in January, and vice-versa. A lot of it is, the race tracks aren’t as perfect as the practice tracks. So, a lot more guys can go fast at a practice track. When you get to a race track, which can often get jacked up by weather, lack of time to build, and mostly the general hammering it gets when 80-plus riders attack it all day, things separate. Also, riders, of course, would “prefer” to ride on a nice track, with nice smooth transitions. So, they’ll often tilt the practice tracks in that direction. Would you rather ride the perfect track or the jacked up track on a daily basis?

Nick feels like a few more teams and riders were using Dirt Wurx to build tracks this off-season, to at least try to get tracks that feel closer to the real deal. But it will still never be the exact same, unless you have Dirt Wurx there at the track every day to maintain it the exact same way they maintain a race track on race day.

Now, more specifically, let’s talk about Yamaha having an Anaheim replica track back in Florida. I talked to the team’s KYB suspension guru Ricki Gilmore about this, and he thought this wouldn’t actually help, because the race track is going to feel totally different, and if anything it’s going to frustrate a rider who expected to feel certain things—and won’t—once practice starts.

On Thursday, I talked to Justin Cooper about this.

“It wasn't that similar, like the stadium environment kind of threw it off,” said Cooper, who would finish eighth in the 450SX main event on the actual track. “But yeah, the obstacles were close but not perfect. Obviously, they were built in Florida like two months ago. So it's hard to absolutely replicate it, but it was pretty cool to see the similarities but, you know, [it was] really not that similar at the end of the day.”

I asked if they were actually jumping the exact same combinations back home.

“Yeah, it was not the same, like there was some bigger rhythms we were able to do, but it also comes with like a more, I mean, it got toned down after a few weeks [of wear]. So, you know, all the transitions were a little bit easier and just stuff ended up being easier [as the practice tack wore down]. It was pretty gnarly as far as transitions at A1, so a lot of that stuff went out the window right away. But hey, we expected that. Race conditions are always different.”

I think it would be foolish to say having a replica track doesn’t help, but it sounds like it helps much less than you would expect. For the riders, it’s not about the layout, it’s about the angles of the obstacles, and that’s impossible to replicate on a daily basis.