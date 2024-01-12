On Saturday, the second round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place in Oracle Park in San Francisco, California. The San Francisco Supercross will also be the second event in the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the San Francisco Supercross night show beginning at 8:30 p.m. EDT/5:30 p.m. PDT.

NBC will have a Sunday re-air of the San Francisco Supercross night show program that will air on Sunday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.