On Saturday, the second round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place in Oracle Park in San Francisco, California. The San Francisco Supercross will also be the second event in the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will carry live coverage of the San Francisco Supercross night show beginning at 8:30 p.m. EDT/5:30 p.m. PDT.
NBC will have a Sunday re-air of the San Francisco Supercross night show program that will air on Sunday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT.
TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
2024 Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|25
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|22
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|20
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|18
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, FL
|17
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|25
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|22
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|20
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|18
|5
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|17
General
San Francisco Supercross
San Francisco Supercross Race Center
San Francisco Supercross Injury Report
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Updated
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|20
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|26
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R
|31
|Jordon Smith
|New
|Belmont, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
OTHER INFO
Oracle Park
Address: 24 Willie Mays Plaza, San Francisco, CA 94107
Practice & Qualifying — 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT
Main Program — 8:30 p.m. EDT/5:30 p.m. PDT
TICKETS
Get tickets to the San Francisco Supercross.
Track Map
The 2024 San Francisco Supercross layout. Feld Motor Sports
RACE DAY SCHEDULE
San Francisco Supercross Race Day Schedule
- Supercross
Local Time () Track Time (PST) Saturday 10:40am 10:40am 250SX Group B Free Practice 10:50am 10:50am 250SX Group A Free Practice 11:00am 11:00am 450SX Group A Free Practice 11:10am 11:10am 450SX Group B Free Practice 11:20am 11:20am 450SX Group C Free Practice 11:28am 11:28am Track Maintenance 11:50am 11:50am 250SX Group B Qualifying 1 12:05pm 12:05pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 1 12:20pm 12:20pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 1 12:35pm 12:35pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 1 12:50pm 12:50pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 1 1:10pm 1:10pm Promoter Track Walk #1 1:20pm 1:20pm Track Maintenance 2:00pm 2:00pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 2 2:15pm 2:15pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 2 2:30pm 2:30pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 2 2:45pm 2:45pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 2 3:00pm 3:00pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 2 3:10pm 3:10pm Promoter Track Walk #2 3:20pm 3:20pm Promoter Track Walk #3 3:30pm 3:30pm Track Maintenance 5:00pm 5:00pm Opening Ceremonies 5:36pm 5:36pm 250SX Heat 1 5:50pm 5:50pm 250SX Heat 2 6:04pm 6:04pm 450SX Heat 1 6:18pm 6:18pm 450SX Heat 2 6:26pm 6:26pm Track Maintenance 6:52pm 6:52pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier 7:03pm 7:03pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier 7:10pm 7:10pm Intermission 7:18pm 7:18pm 250SX Sighting Lap 7:23pm 7:23pm 250SX Main Event (15 Minutes + 1 Lap) 7:40pm 7:40pm 250SX Victory Circle 7:40pm 7:40pm Track Maintenance 7:51pm 7:51pm 450SX Sighting Lap 7:56pm 7:56pm 450SX Main Event (20 Minutes + 1 Lap) 8:18pm 8:18pm 450SX Victory Circle