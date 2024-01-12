Results Archive
Arenacross
Loveland
News
Supercross
Anaheim 1
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
Live Now
Arenacross
Grand Island
News
Upcoming
Supercross
San Francisco
Sat Jan 13
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie
Fri Jan 19
News
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 20
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie 2
Fri Jan 26
News
Exhaust Podcast: Justin Coooper

Exhaust Podcast Justin Coooper

January 12, 2024 12:30pm
by:

Justin Cooper isn't one to draw attention to himself, so he's actually okay coming into his first full 450 season under the radar. There's less pressure that way, especially considering Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac are his teammates, and the standards for those guys are very high. But JCoop knows how to ride, he's been up front for his entire 250 career, and Anaheim proved he could be good on a 450, also.

When Ken Roczen and Malcolm Stewart got collected and went down early, Cooper got claimed as well. He got up in 20th, and then rallied all the way back to eighth against a stacked field. He even passed Tomac, who was struggling. Maybe JCoop should be getting more attention. Jason Weigandt ringed him up to give him some.

The Racer X Exahust podast is presented by Yoshimura and Racer X Brand.

