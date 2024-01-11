This rhythm section has a few opportunities to go big. If riders could go four from the holeshot line jump (refer to track map), they could go really big from there. There are three jumps and then a tabletop that someone could maybe get all the way over. That would just leave a small double to contend with. That combo is unlikely but wow, would it be fast. I could see a more realistic option as stepping over the first tabletop, triple, quad, single. Watch this section if you want to see creativity.

The next section brings more of the same as riders will likely triple out of the corner and then go quad to a backwards-ski-jump. That sets up for a 2-2 or 3-1 to end the section. If riders decide to go inside in the corner, they would then set up for a double, step on-step off, triple, double and out of the section. It’s tough to say which will be faster but both options will be tested.

A netted bowl berm lines up a small double and standard supercross triple and immediately into another bowl berm but this time to the right. The only whoops section is right at the exit of the bowl berm and if San Francisco holds true, likely end up being jumpable by the main event.