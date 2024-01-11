It has been a solid minute or two since we were in the former AT&T Park, now known as Oracle Park. Home to the San Francisco Giants, this race was sorely missed when we headed across the bay to Oakland. The race may only be 10 miles or so from Oakland but the atmosphere makes it feel like 1,000 miles. Oracle Park’s bayside location adds a unique vibe to Monster Energy AMA Supercross that I simply wasn’t getting across the way. I’m happy to be back if you couldn’t tell. Let’s hope this is a permanent change for many reasons that I won’t delve into here.
The track in San Fran is not all that different than the opener in concept. Sure, the layout is very much different but the approach feels similar. It’s a baseball diamond so the rhythm sections along the baselines remain intact. The start straight cuts across the middle of the field but this week is angled from foul pole to foul pole instead of the center field-to-home plate like Anaheim. The first corner is back to the traditional left hander, but like last week, could get tricky as it dumps immediately into a rhythm section.
This rhythm section has a few opportunities to go big. If riders could go four from the holeshot line jump (refer to track map), they could go really big from there. There are three jumps and then a tabletop that someone could maybe get all the way over. That would just leave a small double to contend with. That combo is unlikely but wow, would it be fast. I could see a more realistic option as stepping over the first tabletop, triple, quad, single. Watch this section if you want to see creativity.
The next section brings more of the same as riders will likely triple out of the corner and then go quad to a backwards-ski-jump. That sets up for a 2-2 or 3-1 to end the section. If riders decide to go inside in the corner, they would then set up for a double, step on-step off, triple, double and out of the section. It’s tough to say which will be faster but both options will be tested.
A netted bowl berm lines up a small double and standard supercross triple and immediately into another bowl berm but this time to the right. The only whoops section is right at the exit of the bowl berm and if San Francisco holds true, likely end up being jumpable by the main event.
- Supercross
San FranciscoSaturday, January 13
A long sweeping left hander crosses the start straight and mechanics’ area. A sand section traverses center field of the diamond and into a hard 180 diagonally back across the start straight. Yet another hard 180 bowl berm sets up four equally built jumps that will either be a 2-2 or 3-1.
If you guessed another bowl berm was waiting, you’re living right and headed towards a small double and the finish line jump. The 47th 180 is next and sets up for a basic double and another standard supercross triple.
Riders will fire across the start straight again and into a fast, netted 180 left before redirecting back towards turn one and lap two.
The San Fran track is a bit busier than A1 was but looks very tight as well. Passing will be aggressive as the multitude of 180’s beg for it. The one variable we can’t really plan for is the possibility of rain in the forecast. If it really unloads, find the 2006 supercross YouTube for a preview.
Who’s Hot
Jett remains the leader of this group. He won his first ever Monster Energy AMA Supercross race and continues to be the preeminent story in global SMX racing.
Cooper Webb’s result might not reflect it but he was the upside surprise of A1. His improvement from September’s playoff rounds and Paris off-season race is profound. Great job by him and the team to turn that ship around.
Jason Anderson found his 2022 form and looks ready for the fight. If he can get up to Jett’s rear wheel for any amount of time, prepare for some aggression.
Aaron Plessinger’s fourth place doesn’t jump off the page but he was rock solid all day and night. This was the best early season form I’ve seen from the 7.
Dylan Ferrandis is on a full privateer effort and many wondered how this would go. He quieted those fears for now with an opening round top five.
RJ Hampshire came out guns blazing, running away with the A1 win. On paper, this made a lot of sense. Racing doesn’t always pencil out from year to year, though.
Jordon Smith won his heat race and rode solidly to a runner-up finish in the main event. If Jordon can consistently stay up-right, he will win races.
Julien Beaumer found himself up front all night long. His mistake while battling with Max Vohland cost him but I was impressed with everything he had to show us.
Who’s Not
Eli Tomac had a tough opening round. I did expect this, though. Being your same self after a lay off of any length is a tough ask. The last bit of race intensity (especially for 21 minutes) is the hardest part to regain. He will get it back, it’s just a question of when and what do the points look like when he does.
Malcolm Stewart’s results are far worse than what they should have been. He will be up front soon. With the hype coming in, the result on paper lands him here.
Hunter Lawrence had a weekend from hell. I would try to forget all about it. Don’t overanalyze it. There was nothing to really take from it other than understanding how important good starts and avoiding trouble can be.
Christian Craig was hoping for a much better start to 2024 than he had in 2023. Thankfully, he didn’t have the huge crash like last year but the results are still tough to square. He will be better.
Nate Thrasher hadn’t raced since his huge injury in Atlanta last year. Anaheim’s crash had everyone fearful that more time off was ahead but thankfully he’s good to go for San Fran.
Bold Predictions
With Vince Friese missing San Fran with a shoulder injury, he spends the entire weekend on Supercross: The Game absolutely clobbering Dean Wilson.
The SMX finale is finally announced and, you guessed it, we are going to Alcatraz in late September.
Suzuki’s current RMZ-250 is the first motorcycle to be displayed in the Legends and Heroes area and also raced on Saturday night.
My Picks
250
RJ Hampshire
Levi Kitchen
Jordon Smith