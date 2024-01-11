Results Archive
Arenacross
Loveland
News
Supercross
Anaheim 1
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Grand Island
Fri Jan 12
News
Upcoming
Supercross
San Francisco
Sat Jan 13
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie
Fri Jan 19
News
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 20
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

SMX Insider - Episode 52: Weege and JT Recap Anaheim 1 Supercross

January 11, 2024 5:50pm | by:

Text/film: SuperMotocross

SMX Insider – Episode 52 – Breaking Down the Drama from A1

The 2024 SuperMotocross Championship season has begun and the SMX Insiders are back to break down all the action from the historic opening round in Anaheim, California. Jason Thomas gets a state of the sport interview with Supercross boss Dave Prater in the big Interview, and our stat guru Clinton wades into the deep waters of Jett’s win in his first ever career start and why everyone is talking about it in Fowler’s Facts.

If you missed the first episode of 2024 that previewed the Anaheim 1 Supercross, watch them below.

SMX Insider – Episode 51 – Anaheim 1 Race Week

Read Now
March 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now