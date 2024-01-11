Injury Report: San Francisco

The second round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place this weekend in San Francisco, California. Check out the list below for a look at who’s in, and who’s out, for the action in NorCal.

450SX

Vince Friese – Unknown | TBD

Vince Friese went down in Anaheim after getting together with Dean Wilson. It looked like he was holding his hand after getting up and walking up the tunnel, but we were unable to verify any specific injury at time of posting (we've heard it might be a shoulder injury but the team would not specify). The team did tell us the decision on whether or not Vince would race in San Francisco would be made on race day.

Logan Karnow – Ankle | Out

Karnow went down in his 450 heat race and injured his ankle, which he said on Instagram was “pointed backwards,” and that his “season is now ruined.” He was also not kind to Friese on social media.

Masterpool is out after undergoing surgery to fix an ankle problem that’d been plaguing him. He also had an appendectomy, which he’s totally healed from, but his ankles aren’t quite there yet. He’s expected to miss a few weeks.

Colt Nichols – Shoulder | Out

Nichols is out with a damaged rotator cuff. There is not a set return date, but as of A1 his team told us he was looking at two to six weeks.

Fredrik Noren – Banged Up, Wrist | In

Noren crashed after landing on a Tuff Block during the 450SX main and DNF’d. He’s sore and is dealing with a swollen wrist, but he’s in for San Francisco.