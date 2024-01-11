Results Archive
Ben Kelley (Hip Injury) Sidelined Ahead of 2024 GNCC Racing Season

January 11, 2024 11:35am | by:
The following press release is from KTM:

Injury Sidelines FMF KTM Factory Racing's Ben Kelley Ahead of 2024 GNCC Series

MURRIETA, Calif. – FMF KTM Factory Racing rider Ben Kelley has been sidelined through injury ahead of the 2024 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series, with Dante Oliveira to fill in for select GNCC rounds and Johnny Girroir drafted in for the complete AMA National Enduro Series.

Kelley, aged 27, has a torn labrum on his hip that will require him to undergo surgery this month, which will unfortunately rule the 2021 champion out of competition for at least six months. He finished third in the GNCC XC1 Open Pro standings last season.

The opportunity for four-time National Grand Prix Championship (NGPC) number one Oliveira will see him contest five of the opening nine GNCC rounds, beginning at Round 1 with the Big Buck GNCC on February 17-18. The 23-year-old has past GNCC experience, claiming sixth at High Point and seventh at the John Penton in 2020.

Dante Oliveira: "I'm excited to challenge myself for the 2024 season! I’ll be giving GNCC racing my best effort for five rounds – let’s go!"

Dante Oliveira 
Dante Oliveira  KTM

Tim Weigand, FMF KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: "We are disappointed that Ben will miss the initial part of the 2024 season. Despite facing numerous challenges in the '23 season, he persevered to contend for the GNCC overall championship, and we look forward to his complete recovery. Meanwhile, Dante will step in for five GNCC rounds. Dante, a dedicated and competitive individual, is expected to adapt swiftly and showcase his abilities at the forefront. We are eager to witness his achievements in this new opportunity."

In addition to Oliveira entering GNCC, FMF KTM Factory Racing will field Girroir in the 2024 AMA National Enduro Series as Kelley continues his recovery this season. It is scheduled to commence with the Sumter National on February 11.

