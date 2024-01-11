Ben Kelley (Hip Injury) Sidelined Ahead of 2024 GNCC Racing Season

The following press release is from KTM:

Injury Sidelines FMF KTM Factory Racing's Ben Kelley Ahead of 2024 GNCC Series

MURRIETA, Calif. – FMF KTM Factory Racing rider Ben Kelley has been sidelined through injury ahead of the 2024 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series, with Dante Oliveira to fill in for select GNCC rounds and Johnny Girroir drafted in for the complete AMA National Enduro Series.

Kelley, aged 27, has a torn labrum on his hip that will require him to undergo surgery this month, which will unfortunately rule the 2021 champion out of competition for at least six months. He finished third in the GNCC XC1 Open Pro standings last season.

The opportunity for four-time National Grand Prix Championship (NGPC) number one Oliveira will see him contest five of the opening nine GNCC rounds, beginning at Round 1 with the Big Buck GNCC on February 17-18. The 23-year-old has past GNCC experience, claiming sixth at High Point and seventh at the John Penton in 2020.

Dante Oliveira: "I'm excited to challenge myself for the 2024 season! I’ll be giving GNCC racing my best effort for five rounds – let’s go!"