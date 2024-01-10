Results Archive
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Welcoming Dean Wilson to the Factory Ride Premium Optics Race Program

January 10, 2024 8:00am | by:
The following press release is from FXR Racing:

FOREST LAKE, MN - Factory Ride is pleased to announce the addition of Dean Wilson to the Factory Ride Premium Optics race program. Top athlete, jokester, and all-around dedicated ambassador to his sponsors. A world-class racer, Dean brings a rich history to the sport at the highest level of competition and a rapport that is second-to-none with his fans across the globe. He carries that professionalism on and off the track and we know Wilson’s tenacity and character will be a great fit with the FR family. We will be partnering with Dean for his return to the 450 SX and SMX classes for the 2024 season. We look forward to the continued success that comes with an athlete of Dean Wilson’s caliber. Welcome to the team Dean!

For more information, visit fxrracing.com/pages/factory-ride.

