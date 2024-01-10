Back in 2011, "The Ryans" (Ryan Dungey and Ryan Villopoto) were in the middle of an all-time title showdown along with Chad Reed for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. With two rounds to go, it really could go either way between Dungey and Villopoto and the duo provided us with an all-time classic battle for the win in the first moto at Steel City. After a close fight for the whole moto, Dungey just about had the upper hand coming to the checkered flag, but Villopoto had other plans. Relive the full moto from 2011 Steel City 450 Moto 1 right now!