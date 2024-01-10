Hunter Lawrence made a bit of a joke at me on Friday in regard to our Racer X SX preview shows, in which I said I wasn’t sure he was any different than other double 250SX/MX champions like Aaron Plessinger, Zach Osborne, and others. Clearly, he thinks he’s better than that and I respect that, we’ll see. He’s got a long career in front of him. At Anaheim 1 he didn’t qualify for the main which was a shock for sure. He was the victim of Vince Friese cutting him off in the heat off the start, but his LCQ race, from his start to his opening three laps, wasn’t good. Tough start for Hunter and I’m sure he’s wondering WTF happened out there. I had heard he’s got an injury also from the first turn crash now.

Speaking of Hunter, privateer Cade Clason did a great job in holding Hunter off in the last turn. I was looking at the lap times of Hunter and Cade, and with about three laps to go Tweeted “Poor Cade” because you know how these big-time factory riders vs. privateer things go in LCQ’s. Well, Cade picked it up and rode smart to take the last spot.

Gonna take me some time to get used to #22 Freddie Noren. Just give me a few races, okay?

Phil Nicoletti had a tough night. We’ll leave it at that.

We had Chad Reed on Monday’s PulpMX Show and he told us that not having that number anymore is one of the big reasons why he wouldn’t do a one-off race here and there. I mean, I get it.

Max Vohland got a fifth, which is the fifth time he’d gotten a top five in a 250SX race before but this one just felt different, right? On the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki for the first time, Max won his first heat race of his career, and he was charging up to third before losing a bit of momentum when a red cross flag came out. Sure, he got fifth but to me, this was the best fifth he’s ever gotten. Much improved!

I think Jo Shimoda got a little lucky to get that fourth. Bad start in the heat left him without a good gate pick and then he was way back in the main. If the red cross doesn’t come out and jack up a couple guys, I think he maybe gets sixth. He did not ride like he should in order to be a title contender. Again.

Yes, Justin Cooper just caught and passed Eli Tomac for eighth late in the race. Yes, that was weird. Yes, Tomac looked rusty. No, I’m not worried. We’re onto San Francisco!

I don’t know, I thought the hype on Jorge Prado coming into the race was a bit much. Then again, maybe I was just listening to Kellen Brauer and Lewis Phillips too much. Like, the dude is a great MX rider (duh), but he doesn’t have much experience in SX, and he looked, well, okay out there. Okay isn’t bad, but he also looked tired and went backward to 13th in the main event. It’s fine, but there’s a long way to go for the Spaniard. He did tell me he was so confused on the starting procedure, the practice starts, the non-practice starts, and all the little things that he’ll be more familiar with next week.

Does anyone know why there’s Carson Mumford and Jo Shimoda beef? Former GEICO Honda teammates (and for short while, Pro Circuit), it sure looked like on press day and early in the main that Mumfy is not a fan of Sushi.

Mitchell Oldenburg hit the gate. That’s got to be embarrassing right?

I checked in with people around Dylan Ferrandis after the race and they said he was happy. A top five as a privateer is solid and although he knows he got some help with riders going down around him, it was still a nice showing. He’s got some small factory parts from Honda and based on how the Red Riders have worked in the past, if the results are there, he will get some more help.