Jack Brunell is finally a factory rider, something the experienced British rider has wanted his whole career. Brunell had a taste of World Supercross back in 2022 and 2023, finishing with top 20 results on both occasions. Last weekend though, the hard-working rider claimed the one of the most important victories in his career when he took the win at the Manchester round of the British Arenacross Championship.
Supremely talented, he has been a regular on the supercross scene in Europe since 2007, claiming "Prince" and "King" titles in the process. Racing in the first ever World Supercross round at Cardiff in 2022 he finished 15th whilst earning podium places in every 2022 Arenacross race resulting in a final third overall.
Now, as a factory Stark Future rider, this 34-year-old veteran might just have the best season of his long career and he is now a serious contender for the AX championship. With names like Tommy Searle, Harri Kullas and Conrad Mewse, all former or current MxoN, GP and AMA riders and still very fast in the UK, not to mention his teammate, Justin Bogle, who is a former AMA 250 supercross champion, Brunell is in fast company.
We caught up with Brunell and asked about his victory at the Manchester round. The excitement in his voice and the motivation for this year was clear and hopefully we captured that in words.
The following interview was conducted by MX Large.
MXlarge: Firstly, congratulations. What a win for the future of our sport and for Stark Future. I don’t know if it is big news around the world, but for sure, the whole sport will know about Stark winning their first major race. Before we talk about the racing, tell me how you got involved with Stark Future?
Brunell: We had the Arenacross Festival at Bolesworth, and I saw the bike and how the guys were riding it and I thought to myself, that bike suits me style and the way I ride. That bike is made for me. After Bolesworth, I messaged Florent Richier, as we used to race together. I asked him for the contact details of Sebastien Tortelli and stuff. He messaged me straight back and said, the guys are going to book your flight to Barcelona, as that is where the factory is. He also mentioned I owed him a beer. I flew out five weeks later, thinking they were just going to let me ride the bike. We went to their test track, to their supercross track and I got on the bike and felt comfortable straight away. Took me maybe a session to get used to the bike, then I felt really comfortable. From there I got talking with them and they mentioned their plans. Obviously, I mentioned I am racing Arenacross and they came back to me with a really good deal, for two years. I mentioned I would put a lot of effort into this, just as they are. They were not expecting to come racing this quickly, but the production of the bike has gone so fast, so they set up the race side of it. I have been out there three or four times, riding the bike and seeing the guys and before you know it, we were at round one of the Arenacross series.
How old are you, Jack?
Brunell: I am 34.
Thirty Four and you are now a factory rider. That is pretty cool, isn’t it?
Brunell: Exactly, but its taken me 15 years to do it. I am in the best physical and mental shape of my career, and I don’t do silly things anymore. Before I would have been faster, but maybe crashed and now I am thinking more. Having Justin Bogle coming over and he knows a lot. We also have Eddie in the team, a young guy. We keep improving and go suspension testing this week. I have just been riding a production bike with the suspension they had on it. We should be able to improve the bike even more. I do just gel with the bike though. The guys there are so cool, and everyone in the factory is trying really hard. Seb (Tortelli) has big plans for the team, so going forward we want more factory parts.
Going from a four-stroke to an electric bike, I would imagine there are things that surprise you, where you have to be better prepared for the different characteristics of the bike, how much power it has and other things. Did you find that when you got on the Stark Future?
Listen, so many people tried to put things in my head, like the sound while racing and the other guys won’t be able to hear you. They all said its going to be different and I have done was ride with guys at the practice track. Manchester was the first time riding the bike in racing conditions and to be honest, I didn’t feel any different at all. I felt the same as riding on the practice track. It didn’t make any different. I know people say you need a clutch and other things, but I never used a clutch before, and I felt so comfortable. I just left the rear brake where it is, because you can change and put it on the handlebars. I might try that, just to see how it feels, but for now, I am enjoying it like it is.
You work full time still, right?
Yes, I still work full time and I have already used all my holidays for January and February, but it is my father-in-law's company, so that makes it easier. When they say we need to go testing, I need to be there and it was meant to be Wednesday and Thursday, but now it’s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, so I need to go into today and tell them I also need Tuesday off. That is the hard part of it, but it will make me a better rider and the bike better. They can’t do enough for us.
Obviously they can race the Arenacross, the French Supercross championship and in some races in Australia, but there are still a lot of places they are not allowed to race. Do you know anything of their plans for the future?
No, I don’t know their plans. My contact is for Arenacross, and they can race the French Championship and I might jump on that and race that as well and it will be good practice to do that. They can race in Australia, but I don’t know their plans, but I do know they have big plans, and they need to see where they will be allowed to race.
The bike will stay the same, no graphics or any changes in its appearance?
They like the slick look. No graphics, and it’s the same with the kit (gear). We are allowed sponsors on our shoulder and helmet, and we can do what we want with our helmet, but that is it really. They like the slick look, and it is a factory team, and they want to keep it as normal as possible.
When did you last have a victory, has to be some time ago?
Honestly, it’s been so long, I can’t even remember. I had some really good results when the French guys raced the Arenacross, I got some seconds and third places, so I guess the last time I won was at the very start of the Arenacross series, when it was mainly UK rides and that must be 10 years ago, I guess.
Explain the night in Manchester for me?
I was sixth in qualification, and when I went to the start, I had never done one in racing conditions, and we rushed to get here, and I had never had a holeshot devise to practice my starts. I was shocked how fast it was out of the gate. I couldn’t even stop for the first corner, and I touched the hay-bale and went down. I got up laughing to myself how fast it was and got going again and come home fifth. I was happy with that first time out and my racing speed was really good. Heat two I was second and having a little battle with Ashley Greedy for second and third, then caught Elliot Banks Browne, and passed him to win the heat. That was nice for the team. The final I came out in second and Kullas was next to me, and we battled for four laps, and we passed and re-passed each other. I managed to gap him and rode my own race to win. Back-markers was a bit if a problem, as they couldn’t hear me, but I managed to pass them. I took different lines, but it might have surprised them when I went past.
Winning a round of the Arenacross, on this electric bike, would that be the best moment of your career?
The best moment of my career was when I was King of Chemnitz in Germany, about 10 years ago. You had all the top European guys, and my father was also with me back then. [Ed note: Jack's father passed away last year.] That was the biggest win for me. This one is also good and really good for me and the team. All last year I just wanted to win one race, losing my dad and it was the first-year racing without him, but this year I feel good. Also, for the team, they are so happy.
Instead of thinking about a race win, you must now be thinking possible championship?
Yes, that is it. My goal is always to win, and I felt really good on the bike, but I couldn’t compare it before the weekend. There were a lot of doubters that I was on an electric bike, and I hope I shut some people up and how easy I made it look.
Tell me the final word about the Arenacross, because it really is a great series. Outside the big series like AMA or FIM, it has to be one of the best in the world. Brilliantly organized and promoted. What is your feeling on it?
It has been really good, and he is pushing the sport. We need to bring up the youth of the UK riders and that is the best thing he has done and being just British riders, that is great, because not too many had bothered in the past. It has to be the best show you could watch, and then we had the festival, which was also good. He is pushing and I hope they can add some more rounds in the future.