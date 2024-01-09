Jack Brunell is finally a factory rider, something the experienced British rider has wanted his whole career. Brunell had a taste of World Supercross back in 2022 and 2023, finishing with top 20 results on both occasions. Last weekend though, the hard-working rider claimed the one of the most important victories in his career when he took the win at the Manchester round of the British Arenacross Championship.

Supremely talented, he has been a regular on the supercross scene in Europe since 2007, claiming "Prince" and "King" titles in the process. Racing in the first ever World Supercross round at Cardiff in 2022 he finished 15th whilst earning podium places in every 2022 Arenacross race resulting in a final third overall.

Now, as a factory Stark Future rider, this 34-year-old veteran might just have the best season of his long career and he is now a serious contender for the AX championship. With names like Tommy Searle, Harri Kullas and Conrad Mewse, all former or current MxoN, GP and AMA riders and still very fast in the UK, not to mention his teammate, Justin Bogle, who is a former AMA 250 supercross champion, Brunell is in fast company.

We caught up with Brunell and asked about his victory at the Manchester round. The excitement in his voice and the motivation for this year was clear and hopefully we captured that in words.

The following interview was conducted by MX Large.

MXlarge: Firstly, congratulations. What a win for the future of our sport and for Stark Future. I don’t know if it is big news around the world, but for sure, the whole sport will know about Stark winning their first major race. Before we talk about the racing, tell me how you got involved with Stark Future?

Brunell: We had the Arenacross Festival at Bolesworth, and I saw the bike and how the guys were riding it and I thought to myself, that bike suits me style and the way I ride. That bike is made for me. After Bolesworth, I messaged Florent Richier, as we used to race together. I asked him for the contact details of Sebastien Tortelli and stuff. He messaged me straight back and said, the guys are going to book your flight to Barcelona, as that is where the factory is. He also mentioned I owed him a beer. I flew out five weeks later, thinking they were just going to let me ride the bike. We went to their test track, to their supercross track and I got on the bike and felt comfortable straight away. Took me maybe a session to get used to the bike, then I felt really comfortable. From there I got talking with them and they mentioned their plans. Obviously, I mentioned I am racing Arenacross and they came back to me with a really good deal, for two years. I mentioned I would put a lot of effort into this, just as they are. They were not expecting to come racing this quickly, but the production of the bike has gone so fast, so they set up the race side of it. I have been out there three or four times, riding the bike and seeing the guys and before you know it, we were at round one of the Arenacross series.

How old are you, Jack?

Brunell: I am 34.

Thirty Four and you are now a factory rider. That is pretty cool, isn’t it?

Brunell: Exactly, but its taken me 15 years to do it. I am in the best physical and mental shape of my career, and I don’t do silly things anymore. Before I would have been faster, but maybe crashed and now I am thinking more. Having Justin Bogle coming over and he knows a lot. We also have Eddie in the team, a young guy. We keep improving and go suspension testing this week. I have just been riding a production bike with the suspension they had on it. We should be able to improve the bike even more. I do just gel with the bike though. The guys there are so cool, and everyone in the factory is trying really hard. Seb (Tortelli) has big plans for the team, so going forward we want more factory parts.