Anaheim 1
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
Grand Island
Fri Jan 12
San Francisco
Sat Jan 13
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Guthrie
Fri Jan 19
San Diego
Sat Jan 20
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

MXGP of China Returns for 2024

January 9, 2024 12:15pm | by:
The following is a press release from Infront Moto Racing.

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) 9 January 2024 – Infront Moto Racing is delighted to announce the latest update in the 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship Calendar.

The MXGP of China will make a thrilling return to the MXGP Calendar on the 15th and 16th September 2024. As in 2019, the event will be held in Shanghai. The organizer is Shanghai Hehui Sports Culture Development Co., Ltd, part of the same Group owning the Just1 brand.

The group is dedicated to develop sport in the country as well as aiming to boost the local social and economic landscape through the hosting of globally acclaimed events.

The much-awaited event is scheduled to take place on September 15 and 16 which coincide with the popular Moon Festival holiday, offering locals a thrilling weekend of motocross action along with a traditional festival.

In 2019, the MXGP of China amassed 25,000 fans who witnessed the spectacular races. Jeffrey Herlings and Jorge Prado emerged victorious in the MXGP and MX2 categories, respectively, delivering an unforgettable show for everyone present.

The addition of the MXGP of China in Shanghai to the 2024 MXGP calendar is an exciting new date and venue that will further expand the influence of motocross worldwide.

2024 MXGP Calendar.
