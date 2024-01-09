Jordan, the talk is always the Star Racing Yamaha 250F. Everybody knows that it's fast and you guys have a new bike this year and from the outside looking in just from the stands, everybody was wide open and given it everything they had and it seemed like you could hold a little bit smoother around the track. You weren't having to ring the bike out for every little ounce of power. It seemed like you just had an extra edge on everybody in the power department. It's not a new topic but, you do have a new bike so talk about just how that bike adapts to race conditions.

Yeah, the bike is really good. It's mainly chassis differences. I think that the engine is actually, I think the exact same, maybe some small changes. But power wise we're pretty close to that. We make little improvements every year. But, yeah, Brad and Trevor and Georgie, those guys on the motor side, they got it dialed in and the bikes are really good. So, the new bike overall was good. It passed the eye test today, I think we definitely made some changes. We did a lot of testing. You know until last year I really didn't do a whole lot of testing. Like the bike was already like so solid. They knew the base platform and it's kind of where we were but this year we had a lot more testing to do with it being a new chassis and all that stuff. So, it was good to come here and get that first race out of the way and it handled it.

Jordan, 20th podium. You might not realize it, you're tied with Eli Tomac and Mike Brown in all time podiums [125/250SX]. There are only 14 guys ever in the history of the sport in the 250 class [to podium more than you]. Does it feel like that? Do you feel like the young buck?

Yeah, we've been in it a long time, but to be honest with you, no it doesn't feel like that. It feels like I've had two different careers to be honest with you. I've said it a couple of times but, it feels like I've had a career from 2015 to 2019 and then it feels like I took three years off and started back again in 2022. So, yeah, it's kind of just like from 2022 kind of built that year on the Firepower team and then got the ride at Star and got some podiums last year and we had a good year but just not quite on that level and I feel like I've taken the next step now and it felt good tonight to be up there and like I said it doesn't feel like that because I feel like I've had two careers. That's what it feels like.

Jordan, you got into second place about five minutes left in the race. How beat up was the track? How comfortable were you feeling on your setup? And were you gonna go for the lead at that point or just stay in second?

Yeah, I mean, RJ had a pretty big lead by the time I got to second. So, there wasn't a whole lot of separation on the track time. It was definitely tough to get that long rhythm, but I mainly wasn't really focused on trying to go for the win or anything like that. It was just focused on putting my laps in, just trying to stay focused in the whoops. They were not hard tonight, but they got tricky in the main, they were pretty tore up.

So, then with the red cross flag coming out, it kind of just like, it was hard to keep pushing. I think we all slowed down quite a bit. Like if you go back and look at the next segment times of it, the whole track slowed down quite a bit once the red cross flag came out because it was hard to get that intensity back going after we had to roll really the only big rhythm section on the track. So, uh, yeah, I was pretty happy with where I was at. Just need to make some passes a little earlier a little quicker to have a shot at pushing RJ. But overall, it's good.

Jordan, the new bike was mentioned, and you can test and test the test during the off season, but nothing compares to what you're gonna learn on race night. Was there anything that you felt you learned that you wanna change?

Yeah, my bike was pretty good today. In press day yesterday, I felt very uncomfortable. I didn't feel good at all. I had a couple actually close moments on a triple that was very steep. And they had brought a [suspension] setting to me a few weeks ago, that they felt like was gonna be better for me. I didn't like it at the practice. I rode it for almost a week and I just didn't feel comfortable on it. I went back to my other stuff and felt really good right away and so that's what I was on, but we changed back to it after press day just like you said, you can't replicate tracks. They're so steep the way that they are built, it's completely different and you could have them built the same way, but in two days they're way more mellow after couple of rains. You know, the middles get washed in and filled in. So, yeah, we can go home and kind of build off of that and kind of fine tune that setting for me at home and see if we can get it maybe even a little bit better for San Fran. Overall, it was good.

Jordan, you mentioned the three years you kind of took off. What have you learned throughout those years?

In 2019, my wrist injury, I wasn't really even sure if I was gonna be able to come back from it. I couldn't figure out what was wrong with my wrist. There was nothing broken, there's nothing torn like we couldn't figure out why I hurt so bad, but I couldn't do anything. And then an ACL 2020, a shoulder in ‘21 and those are pretty big injuries as well. So, yeah, learning from those years, you know, some of the crashes were my fault, some of them weren't but, you know, in a roundabout way they were. You have to put yourself in good positions. You have to be smart those first couple laps because people are gonna be going everywhere. And yeah, I think as you get older, from all the other injuries, your body hurts. So, you don't wanna hit the ground anymore. So, you figure out a way not to.

And then one last one I would say with your family, just talk a bit about that and how that has changed your perspective and just kind of helped you out mentally a little bit as well.

Yeah, it's awesome having my wife and my little girl here. Having her around, it makes the good times better and it makes the bad times not as bad. So, it's cool coming back to the truck whether you do good or too bad and she'll put a smile on your face. It's a cool feeling having her here and how much she's grown up from last year and she recognized me podium tonight when Katie brought her down there. So, that's cool. A special moment for sure.