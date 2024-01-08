Video highlights from the first round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Anaheim 1 Supercross was the first round of the 250SX West Region Championship and also the first round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna) claimed his third 250SX main event win of his career as Jordon Smith (Yamaha) and Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) rounded out the podium.

Jett Lawrence (Honda) claimed his first 450SX main event win in his very first start, as Jason Anderson (Kawasaki) and Chase Sexton (KTM) rounded out the podium.

Check out the post-race videos for the Anaheim 1 Supercross, as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, Weege Show, and results from the Anaheim 1 Supercross.

Anaheim 1 Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights