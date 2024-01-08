Watch: Anaheim 1 Supercross Video Highlights
Video highlights from the first round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Anaheim 1 Supercross was the first round of the 250SX West Region Championship and also the first round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna) claimed his third 250SX main event win of his career as Jordon Smith (Yamaha) and Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) rounded out the podium.
Jett Lawrence (Honda) claimed his first 450SX main event win in his very first start, as Jason Anderson (Kawasaki) and Chase Sexton (KTM) rounded out the podium.
Check out the post-race videos for the Anaheim 1 Supercross, as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, Weege Show, and results from the Anaheim 1 Supercross.
Anaheim 1 Supercross
Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis
250SX Class Highlights
450SX Class Highlights
Extended Video Highlights—Both Classes
2024 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #1: Anaheim, CA | Angel Stadium
Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 1 - Anaheim 2024
Weege Show: Anaheim 1 2024 Post Race
250 Podium Finishers React to 2024 Anaheim 1 Supercross | 3 on 3
Main event Results
Anaheim 1 (A1) - 250SX West Main EventJanuary 6, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|R.J. Hampshire
|17:06.793
|15 Laps
|1:02.805
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|2
|Jordon Smith
|17:09.931
|+3.138
|1:03.777
|Belmont, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|17:11.797
|+5.004
|1:03.892
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|17:12.034
|+5.241
|1:04.150
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Max Vohland
|17:15.235
|+8.442
|1:03.901
|Sacramento, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
Anaheim 1 (A1) - 450SX Main EventJanuary 6, 2024
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|21:54.269
|20 Laps
|1:02.215
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Jason Anderson
|22:01.457
|+7.188
|1:02.389
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450
|3
|Chase Sexton
|22:08.084
|+13.815
|1:02.546
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|22:14.753
|+20.484
|1:02.349
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|22:18.027
|+23.758
|1:03.345
|Avignon, FL
|Honda CRF450R
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|25
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|22
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|20
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|18
|5
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|17
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|25
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|22
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|20
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|18
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, FL
|17