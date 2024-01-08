Results Archive
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Watch: Anaheim 1 Supercross Video Highlights

January 8, 2024 8:00am | by:
Video highlights from the first round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Anaheim 1 Supercross was the first round of the 250SX West Region Championship and also the first round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna) claimed his third 250SX main event win of his career as Jordon Smith (Yamaha) and Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) rounded out the podium.

Jett Lawrence (Honda) claimed his first 450SX main event win in his very first start, as Jason Anderson (Kawasaki) and Chase Sexton (KTM) rounded out the podium.

Check out the post-race videos for the Anaheim 1 Supercross, as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, Weege Show, and results from the Anaheim 1 Supercross.

Anaheim 1 Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights

450SX Class Highlights

Extended Video Highlights—Both Classes

2024 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #1: Anaheim, CA | Angel Stadium

Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 1 - Anaheim 2024

Weege Show: Anaheim 1 2024 Post Race

250 Podium Finishers React to 2024 Anaheim 1 Supercross | 3 on 3

Main event Results

Supercross

Anaheim 1 (A1) - 250SX West Main Event

January 6, 2024
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire 17:06.793 15 Laps 1:02.805 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
2 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith 17:09.931 +3.138 1:03.777 Belmont, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 17:11.797 +5.004 1:03.892 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
4 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda 17:12.034 +5.241 1:04.150 Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R
5 Max Vohland Max Vohland 17:15.235 +8.442 1:03.901 Sacramento, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
Supercross

Anaheim 1 (A1) - 450SX Main Event

January 6, 2024
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 21:54.269 20 Laps 1:02.215 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
2 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 22:01.457 +7.188 1:02.389 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450
3 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 22:08.084 +13.815 1:02.546 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
4 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger 22:14.753 +20.484 1:02.349 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
5 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis 22:18.027 +23.758 1:03.345 Avignon, FL France Honda CRF450R
Full Results

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 25
2Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 22
3Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 20
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 18
5Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 17
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 25
2Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 22
3Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 20
4Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 18
5Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, FL France 17
Full Standings
