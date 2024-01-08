Add another accolade to Jett Lawrence's recent treasure trove, as now he's won his first-ever AMA 450 Supercross race, and he's done it in his very first start. He's the first to ever really accomplish such a feat, as other rookie round-one winners like Josh Grant and Ken Roczen had competed in at least one 450SX race before their first win. (Some riders in the earliest days of supercross won their first race, such as Marty Tripes winning the first-ever supercross. So that's a win in your first start. But someone had to win the first one!)

Anyway, Jett grabbed the early lead in the Anaheim 1 main, fended off an attack from Jason Anderson, and then did his usual steady management of a gap to bring it home. The Honda HRC rider spoke to the media after the race.

History was made tonight. You were the first one in the 50 year history of supercross doing your first, , actual 450 Supercross race. I want you to talk a little about what that means to you and what it means to you and Honda.

Jett Lawrence: Yeah. No, I found that out once I got up on the podium by Will [Christien] and it's a unreal thing to kind of grasp, really, just because you just think with how many years this sport's been around, you thought someone has done it before. But, the sport’s took that many years for someone to do it and I'm definitely grateful and I'm happy to do it for Honda and Red Bull. They've been behind me for a very long time now. So, it's good to give back in that type of way and get up in the history books for them. So, it's an awesome feeling. It’s a good start to the season. Hopefully we can just kind of keep doing the same or just kind of maintain, keep maintaining and keep charging.

You said on the podium you were nervous today. Once you got into the lead, got the holeshot, were you still nervous?

No, obviously after the first few corners went away a bit cause it's kind of…obviously those first few turns are pretty hectic, but once I was able to see kind of clear track and know that Jason wasn't too close to make a pass, it was kind of “All right, let's get a gap.” I think we got to like three seconds, so, all right, let's see, try and hold it here and just not make any silly mistakes and just kind of conserve energy just in case anything happens at the end. These guys are pretty fit, so they keep going the whole moto. So, it's kind of just, not waiting, but like just, yeah, storing energy for the last few laps, but I was able to have it be enough to get that gap that I could just kind of cruise it in, thankfully.