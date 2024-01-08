Ken Roczen has won Anaheim 1 three times, and since he's been going fast everywhere lately, another win could have been in the cards for 2024. It looked even better after a strong heat race victory, but that all slipped away with a gnarly crash not long after the start in the main.

Roczen found himself tangled with Malcolm Stewart and others early in the race, and ultimately all they could do was try to salvage top tens from well behind the field at the start. Roczen ended up tenth. He explained his night in a Suzuki press release, which also highlights the event for all of the Progressive/Ecstar, Twisted Tea, and Toyota Redlands BarX Suzuki riders.

ROCZEN CHARGES THROUGH THE PACK FOR A TOP-TEN SUZUKI RESULT

Teams Start the 2024 Season with Solid Rides at A1

Brea, CA – The opening round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season was greeted by clear skies and good track conditions inside Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. The 17-round Supercross season also pays points to the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship, which starts its second-ever season with the Anaheim 1 Supercross.

Race Highlights:

Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki - 450 Class

Ken Roczen won his heat race convincingly. After a crash on the opening lap of the main event, Roczen passed 12 riders to secure top-ten championship points.

Twisted Tea Suzuki presented by Progressive Insurance - 450 Class

Shane McElrath earned a direct transfer to the main then backed that up with fast, consistent laps throughout the main.

Kyle Chisholm holeshot the LCQ and put in a strong ride in the main.

Toyota Redlands BarX Suzuki - 450 Class

Derek Drake transferred directly out of his heat race and earned a top-15 result on the night.

Toyota Redlands BarX Suzuki - 250 Class

Anthony Bourdon nearly grabbed a top-ten in his first-ever US Supercross race, finishing with an 11th-place result.

Max Miller delivered one of the most exciting races of the event with an LCQ performance that had the fans on their feet.

Ken Roczen (94) dominated his heat race with a win. A setback early in the main led to a strong ride to claim a top-ten result.

Ken Roczen was fast from the first practice, landing inside the top five in both qualifying sessions and in the overall qualifying order. Roczen dominated his heat race and showed his speed to challenge for another season-opening win at Anaheim, just as he did for Suzuki in 2015. In the main, two riders came together in the first rhythm section and Roczen got tangled up in their crash. Working forward from 22nd position, Roczen fought back to a top-ten finish amongst one of the most-stacked rider fields in recent history.

“My night was going great! A heat race win and a good start going into the first turn, but I couldn’t turn and was midfield, and then my front tire got ripped away from me by another rider,” said Roczen. “My bike was bent, and my bar mounts were twisted. I gave everything I had but as the track got chewed up and rutty I had a hard time. I made it back to tenth and salvaged what we could. The only way I wasn’t going to finish this race was if my handlebar was ripped off. Other than that we were moving forward! Thank you to my team we will keep it cool and be ready for next weekend.”