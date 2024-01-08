Breakdown: Anaheim 1

The gates have dropped, and the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is in full swing! With lots of storylines coming from the Anaheim 1 Supercross over the weekend, we fired off several questions to former long-time pro racer Jason Thomas.

Question: Some rain fell a few days prior to the race. Did it seem like it had any effect on the dirt at all? Did the moisture come out any more than normal during the night show?

Jason Thomas: It definitely did. The track was breaking down throughout the weekend and causing riders to make mistakes. The base dirt acted a bit like a sponge with soft spots and inconsistent levels of traction. The soft spots were the most treacherous and took more than a few riders down during the weekend. If you want an example of how the soft areas can wreak havoc, refer to Hunter Lawrence’s crash on Friday. Random soft spots cause tires and suspension to react unpredictably.

Speaking of rain, for the guys who’re based in California, would the rain have put a damper on their efforts to do any last-minute testing?

Testing should have been wrapped up by the time rains arrived. It may have interrupted a practice session or two, but legitimate testing is unlikely to be scheduled that close to A1. With most of the factory teams riding on Friday’s press session, it shouldn’t have been a big deal.

What’d you make of the track? Did you find it inline with most season-opening tracks, or were there parts of it that caught your eye as being unique for an Anaheim 1 racing surface?

On paper, it wasn’t anything too treacherous or demanding. The conditions changed that a bit, though. Normal sections that seemed elementary became much more difficult to navigate. The rhythm section on the first base line went from challenging to incredibly tough by the end of the main events. Had the rains not come, the track would have been far easier what riders ended up facing.