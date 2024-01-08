“A couple of weeks ago if you had seen me, you would have said, ‘This guy is not doing good at A1.’” Chase Sexton admitted this after Anaheim, when he salvaged a podium after a rough run up.

Prior to the race, the rumor mill churned out stories that Chase Sexton was having some struggle days while adapting to his new Red Bull KTM, but we take such info with a grain of salt. Anaheim 1 is littered with stories of a rider getting hurt, sick, or just struggling through the off-season only to turn things around 180 degrees when the races begin. When Sexton took off in Anaheim qualifying, though, it looked a little grim, especially since speed is usually his specialty. At one point in free practice, we saw him glance at the tall scoreboard hoping to see his name, and it wasn’t there. He could not break the top five.

He looked better immediately in the next session, and then by the final session of the day he was back toward the front, ultimately netting third in session two and second in session three. From session two to session three, he also narrowed his gap to Jett Lawrence from 1.3 seconds to just under a tenth of a second.