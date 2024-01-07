Tough break for expected 250SX West Championship contender Nate Thrasher, who went down hard on a hip jump at Anaheim and did not finish the main event. Tonight's Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing press release indicates he will be okay to return to action at this weekend's round two in San Francisco.

MARIETTA, Ga. – January 7, 2024 – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Jordon Smith launched his 2024 250SX West title campaign with a second-place finish at yesterday's Monster Energy AMA Supercross season opener in Anaheim, California. Unfortunately, his teammate Nate Thrasher crashed in the main event and withdrew from the race.

It was 2016 since Smith last raced a 250SX West season opener at Angel Stadium, and it was a welcome return as the North Carolina rider topped the time sheets in the first qualifying session. He ultimately qualified eighth in the combined times but then got a flying start to grab the holeshot in the heat race. Smith rode on to take the first race victory of the season aboard the all-new 2024 YZ250F and got another good start in the main event. Although he was shuffled to fifth in the first few turns, he made his way forward on a track that was difficult to pass on and was second after the halfway mark, where he would finish.

Thrasher had a solid qualifying in sixth and finished third in that first heat race of the evening. In the main event, he was fourth after the start but found himself sixth a couple of laps later. Thrasher kept pushing but unfortunately crashed around the halfway point and withdrew from the race.

Next weekend, the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team heads north to San Francisco, California, for Round 2 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the SuperMotocross World Series at Oracle Park on January 13.