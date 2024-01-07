Elation and heartache, in spades. With a 450SX field this deep and this talented, jammed full of competitors whose sole focus is winning, it was inevitable that both emotions would be present, in mass quantities, when the checkers flew at the season opener of Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Anaheim, California. But who got heaping servings of what? Let’s dive into the first Saturday Night Live of the year to get into it!

The big winner of the night, literally, was Jett Lawrence. If you were wondering how he’d handle supercross with the big boys, wonder no more—he’s going to be just fine. The Honda HRC rider fired warning shots early by posting the fastest times in both qualifiers and looked buttery smooth while doing so. When the night show came around, he was giving chase to Cooper Webb when he crashed all by himself in his heat. He made up for it in the main event though, in a big way. After narrowly edging Jason Anderson for the holeshot, Jett Lawrence took the reins, squirted out to a roughly three-second lead, and simply managed his way to the win, just like we saw him do all summer in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. If Jett Lawrence keeps getting holeshots, it’s going to be a tough road for his competition.

“No, obviously after the first few corners went away a bit cause it's kind of…obviously those first few turns are pretty hectic, but once I was able to see kind of clear track and know that uh Jason wasn't too close to make a pass. It was kind of all right, let's get a gap,” Jett Lawrence said. “I think we got to like three seconds, so, all right, let's see, try and hold it here and just not make any silly mistakes and just kind of conserve energy just in case at the end. So, these guys are pretty fit, so they keep going the whole moto. So, it's kind of just not waiting, but like just, yeah, storing energy for their last, last few laps, but I was able to have it be enough to get that gap that I could just kind of cruise it in, thankfully.”