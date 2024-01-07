Results Archive
Arenacross
Loveland
News
Supercross
Anaheim 1
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Grand Island
Fri Jan 12
News
Upcoming
Supercross
San Francisco
Sat Jan 13
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie
Fri Jan 19
News
Upcoming
Supercross
San Diego
Sat Jan 20
News
Full Schedule

3 on 3: Anaheim 1 250SX Podium Reaction

January 7, 2024 3:45am | by: &

Anaheim 1 is in the books and the 250SX West campaign has seen the checkered flag wave on their opening round of racing. After the race, we caught up with each of the podium finishers in Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's RJ Hampshire, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Jordon Smith, and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Levi Kitchen to hear about their nights inside Angel Stadium.

ABOUT FLY RACING

Since 1998, FLY Racing has aimed to provide customers with the very best in off-road performance products. Led by the revolutionary Formula S Smart helmet, FLY Racing continues to push innovation in safety to new levels. Never before has style and technology blended together so seamlessly as the 2024 FLY Racing line-up. For more info, check out FLYRacing.com or your local Western Power Sports dealer. Follow @flyracingusa on social media and cheer for all of the FLY Racing riders in the SuperMotocross World Championship.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
Read Now
March 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now