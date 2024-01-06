Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Angel Stadium. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Here we go! The off-season has ended. The holidays have come and gone. The new year has begun. And today, the new Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship—and SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)—will begin. While it might be difficult to predict who will win tonight’s race until the gate drops, there are a ton of different storylines to follow. New teams, new riders, riders on new teams and new bikes, riders with new bikes, new challenges, new obstacles, rookies, debuts, veterans, those returning from injuries, etc. Only one rider in each class with walk away victorious tonight, and of the 15 450SX riders in the preseason press conference on Friday, at least five of those riders will not even be inside the top ten in the premier class main event. As the saying goes, “The hay is in the barn.” Those who worked hard on and off the bike in the off-season will rise up in a stacked field. You know the players. You know the storylines. All that is left to say today is for Steven “Lurch” Scott to scream, “Drop the gate!”

No need to worry, we will have you covered will updates all day long here on Racer X Online, as well as our social media platforms.

As far as today’s weather, we expect a high of about 66 degrees Fahrenheit and no precipitation. With an earlier start time than years previous, the sun will still be out for tonight’s opening ceremonies, which start at 4:30 p.m. local time (Pacific). Expect Steve Matthes to provide you with the number of riders with jackets on during the sight laps for the main events because by then the sun will be down and we will be looking at temperatures in the mid 50s.

If you want to read through some off-season highlights, team changes, and things to know before tonight’s gate drop, check out our random notes and stats ahead of the supercross season.

For a look at Friday’s press day action, check out our First Look recap below.