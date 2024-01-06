Seeing Red

After having multiple frustrating supercross seasons on a Yamaha, Dylan Ferrandis made the call to sign with Phoenix Racing Honda for 2024. It’s the first team change ever for Ferrandis since arriving here in America, and Ferrandis is by far the highest caliber rider Phoenix has ever signed. Ferrandis’ performance won’t be the only thing to keep track of in this situation—how will the team handle the demands of someone like Ferrandis, who requires every ounce of performance possible in every category? This will be an interesting storyline to watch unfold! -Hansel

Former Champ, Back in Action

Most people expected Eli Tomac to retire after 2023, but after tearing his Achilles tendon at the Denver Supercross it seems he didn’t want to go out that way. No one really doubts Tomac will return to top form, but the question how long will he take to get there? And where will he stack up this weekend? -Sarah Whitmore

Seeing Red (Beta)

GasGas isn’t the only trials bike turned moto company racing supercross anymore. Beta was supposed to be lining up with 2021 250SX East Region Champion Colt Nichols, but he just joined the injured list this week. So, John Short will be riding Nichols’ bike, as well as Benny Bloss, both in the 450 class. Will their bike offer the perfect balance of speed and agility, will they ride clean, or will they dab in the corners? Okay, enough trials puns, but it should be interesting to see how the team does their first time out. -Whitmore

Another Rookie

Red Bull KTM’s newest rider Julien Beaumer will be lining up for his first professional supercross race at A1. After showing his speed in 2023 at the Supercross Futures races, it will be exciting to see where Juju stands with against veterans like Jo Shimoda and RJ Hampshire. -Whitmore