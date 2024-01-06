Still a Rookie
It’s weird to think of Jett Lawrence as a rookie these days, especially after he went 22-0 in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and won the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) title in 2023, but a 450SX rookie he is, at least until the 2024 season of Monster Energy AMA Supercross ends. His debut in this class has been anticipated for quite some time, and while there’s no question he’ll be good, it remains to be seen where he’ll fit in amongst the veterans of the class. It’ll be especially interesting to see how he stacks up against the old guard, and one of the best to ever do it, Eli Tomac. Will he be a solid top-five guy? Will he blow everyone’s radiator shrouds off? Will he struggle (probably not)? Who knows, but fortunately we don’t have to wait much longer to find out! -Aaron Hansel
Another Rookie
Joining Jett Lawrence in the 450SX ranks, and also for the first time, will be his brother, and 2023 250SX East Region and 2023 250 AMA Pro Motocross National Champion, Hunter Lawrence. Hunter’s jump to the 450 Class is a huge story but has been somewhat overshadowed by the hype surrounding Jett. Hunter, who was already insanely good, improved dramatically in 2023, and is absolutely on the radar as a serious player to keep an eye on. What will it look like when he tests his mettle against the best supercross racers in the world on a 450? -Hansel
- Supercross
Anaheim 1 (A1)KTM Junior Supercross
Saturday, January 6
- 2024 SMX Season Preview ShowLiveDecember 30 - 4:00 PM
- 2024 SMX Season Preview ShowLiveDecember 30 - 4:00 PM
- Race Day LiveLiveJanuary 6 - 2:30 PM
- Race Day LiveLiveJanuary 6 - 2:30 PM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveJanuary 6 - 7:30 PM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveJanuary 6 - 7:30 PM
- Night ShowLiveJanuary 6 - 8:00 PM
- Nigh ShowLiveTBA
- Night ShowLiveJanuary 6 - 8:00 PM
- Nigh Show (Re-air)January 7 - 5:00 PM
- Nigh Show (Re-air)TBA
-
Reigning Champ, New Team
Chase Sexton, the reigning Monster Energy AMA 450SX Champion, is no longer with HRC Honda, the team he won the championship with in 2023. And when activities commence this Saturday, it’ll be the first time Sexton will compete aboard his new bike with his new team, Red Bull KTM. Sexton was elite on the Honda, and he’ll be elite on the KTM too, but will the problems he faced on the Honda, like washing the front and having random crashes all by himself, persist with his new setup? We’ll get our first glimpse of how his season might play out with the gates start dropping in Anaheim. -Hansel
Former Champ, New Team
Sexton isn’t the only supercross champion who will show up with a new ride this Saturday. Two-time 450SX Champion, Cooper Webb, will roll into Anaheim with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing after competing with Red Bull KTM since 2019. Yes, Webb was a member of the Star squad in his 250 days, but a lot has changed since then, and he was never part of the 450 effort Star assembled following Webb’s departure. Now, he did race the SMX playoff rounds with the BluCru, and they did not go great, but now he has had a whole off-season of testing with the team as well. How will his supercross debut with Star play out? -Hansel
Reigning Champ, New Discipline
By now you’ve heard the news that that reigning FIM Motocross World Champion MXGP champ Jorge Prado is slated to race the first few rounds of supercross, starting at A1. He’s been hard at work here in America testing on supercross tracks, but it’s impossible to recreate the intensity of an actual race in front of thousands of fans. Dirt bike skill isn’t something Prado lacks, he’s the MXGP champ after all, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be able to immediately find his groove in supercross. We’ll see where he stacks up this Saturday. -Hansel
Malcolm’s Back!
Malcolm Stewart, as usual, was looking great in 2023, but unfortunately exited the series early with a knee injury. We haven’t gotten to see him race supercross since, but you know he’s going to pick up right where he left off—he comes in hot every year! Our own Kris Keefer even predicted 2024 is finally the year Stewart claims his first 450SX victory. Could he shock the world and get it done at A1? -Hansel
Seeing Red
After having multiple frustrating supercross seasons on a Yamaha, Dylan Ferrandis made the call to sign with Phoenix Racing Honda for 2024. It’s the first team change ever for Ferrandis since arriving here in America, and Ferrandis is by far the highest caliber rider Phoenix has ever signed. Ferrandis’ performance won’t be the only thing to keep track of in this situation—how will the team handle the demands of someone like Ferrandis, who requires every ounce of performance possible in every category? This will be an interesting storyline to watch unfold! -Hansel
Former Champ, Back in Action
Most people expected Eli Tomac to retire after 2023, but after tearing his Achilles tendon at the Denver Supercross it seems he didn’t want to go out that way. No one really doubts Tomac will return to top form, but the question how long will he take to get there? And where will he stack up this weekend? -Sarah Whitmore
Seeing Red (Beta)
GasGas isn’t the only trials bike turned moto company racing supercross anymore. Beta was supposed to be lining up with 2021 250SX East Region Champion Colt Nichols, but he just joined the injured list this week. So, John Short will be riding Nichols’ bike, as well as Benny Bloss, both in the 450 class. Will their bike offer the perfect balance of speed and agility, will they ride clean, or will they dab in the corners? Okay, enough trials puns, but it should be interesting to see how the team does their first time out. -Whitmore
Another Rookie
Red Bull KTM’s newest rider Julien Beaumer will be lining up for his first professional supercross race at A1. After showing his speed in 2023 at the Supercross Futures races, it will be exciting to see where Juju stands with against veterans like Jo Shimoda and RJ Hampshire. -Whitmore