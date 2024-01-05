Results Archive
Racer X Films: 1990 Yamaha YZ125 Garage Build

January 5, 2024 2:00pm | by: , &

Build: Steve Matthes

Text: Steve Matthes

Photos/Video: Spencer Owens

When you’re in a job like mine, sometimes staring at a keyboard or talking to people with a microphone in front of you gets to be a bit much. So, I like to tinker out in the garage to mix things up and build project bikes. And usually, spend way too much money on said bikes. The latest one I did is a 1990 Yamaha YZ125 that my “friend” Jamie Guida (AKA Darkside), gave up on building. I got it from him in boxes and bags of rusted bolts. It was definitely the toughest one I’ve done. Yamaha OEM parts aren’t as easy to find as some other brands. We got it done though, and to me, there’s always something about the white and red YZs from the ’80s that I like. Sharp looking machines for sure!

Parts List:

 

Dubya USA

DID Rims, Wheel Rebuild, Stock Hubs

$750

dubyausa.com

 

Race Tech

Rebuild Fork and Shock

$1500

racetech.com

 

Suspension Direct

Kashima Coating Fork and Shock

$1000

suspensiondirect.com

 

GUTS Racing

Seat Foam

$65

gutsracing.com

 

Doc Wobs

Aluminum Fuel Tank

$400

docwob.com

 

Wiseco

Piston Kit, Bearing Kit

$180

wiseco.com

 

KE3

Vapor Blasting

$400

@ke3restoration

 

Motosport.com

OEM Parts, UFO Plastic

$5850

motosport.com

 

Renthal

Bars, Sprockets, Chain

$250

renthal.com

 

DeCal Works

Stickers, Numbers

$100

decalmx.com

 

Sudco

Mikuni PWK Carb

$300

sudco.com

 

V Force

Reed Block

$150

mototassinari.com

  • Garage Build AL7_9118
    Garage Build AL7_9118 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9381
    AL7_9381 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9378
    AL7_9378 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9336
    AL7_9336 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9192
    AL7_9192 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9366
    AL7_9366 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9360
    AL7_9360 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9142
    AL7_9142 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9160
    AL7_9160 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9213
    AL7_9213 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9295
    AL7_9295 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9330
    AL7_9330 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9172
    AL7_9172 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9345
    AL7_9345 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9306
    AL7_9306 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9143
    AL7_9143 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9210
    AL7_9210 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9135
    AL7_9135 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9130
    AL7_9130 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9282
    AL7_9282 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9318
    AL7_9318 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9178
    AL7_9178 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9154
    AL7_9154 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9577
    AL7_9577 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9543
    AL7_9543 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9678
    AL7_9678 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9677
    AL7_9677 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9679
    AL7_9679 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9528
    AL7_9528 Spencer Owens
  • AL7_9289
    AL7_9289 Spencer Owens
