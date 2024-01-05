Build: Steve Matthes

Text: Steve Matthes

Photos/Video: Spencer Owens

When you’re in a job like mine, sometimes staring at a keyboard or talking to people with a microphone in front of you gets to be a bit much. So, I like to tinker out in the garage to mix things up and build project bikes. And usually, spend way too much money on said bikes. The latest one I did is a 1990 Yamaha YZ125 that my “friend” Jamie Guida (AKA Darkside), gave up on building. I got it from him in boxes and bags of rusted bolts. It was definitely the toughest one I’ve done. Yamaha OEM parts aren’t as easy to find as some other brands. We got it done though, and to me, there’s always something about the white and red YZs from the ’80s that I like. Sharp looking machines for sure!

Parts List:

Dubya USA

DID Rims, Wheel Rebuild, Stock Hubs

$750

dubyausa.com

Race Tech

Rebuild Fork and Shock

$1500

racetech.com

Suspension Direct

Kashima Coating Fork and Shock

$1000

suspensiondirect.com

GUTS Racing

Seat Foam

$65

gutsracing.com

Doc Wobs

Aluminum Fuel Tank

$400

docwob.com

Wiseco

Piston Kit, Bearing Kit

$180

wiseco.com

KE3

Vapor Blasting

$400

@ke3restoration

Motosport.com

OEM Parts, UFO Plastic

$5850

motosport.com

Renthal

Bars, Sprockets, Chain

$250

renthal.com

DeCal Works

Stickers, Numbers

$100

decalmx.com

Sudco

Mikuni PWK Carb

$300

sudco.com

V Force

Reed Block

$150

mototassinari.com