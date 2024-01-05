On Saturday, the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will kick off with the Anaheim 1 Supercross. The A1 SX event will also be the first event in the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. EDT/11:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will have a pre-race show that will take place at 7:30 p.m. EDT/4:30 p.m. PDT. Then, Peacock and USA will both carry live coverage of the Anaheim 1 Supercross night show beginning at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.
NBC will have a Sunday re-air of the Anaheim 1 Supercross night show program that will air on Sunday at 5 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT.
TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE
- Supercross
- 2024 SMX Season Preview ShowLiveDecember 30 - 4:00 PM
- 2024 SMX Season Preview ShowLiveDecember 30 - 4:00 PM
- Race Day LiveLiveJanuary 6 - 2:30 PM
- Race Day LiveLiveJanuary 6 - 2:30 PM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveJanuary 6 - 7:30 PM
- Pre-Race ShowLiveJanuary 6 - 7:30 PM
- Night ShowLiveJanuary 6 - 8:00 PM
- Nigh ShowLiveTBA
- Night ShowLiveJanuary 6 - 8:00 PM
- Nigh Show (Re-air)January 7 - 5:00 PM
- Nigh Show (Re-air)TBA
-
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
2023 Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|372
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|339
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|304
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|304
|5
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|267
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|223
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|186
|3
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|156
|4
|Enzo Lopes
|Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
|149
|5
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|131
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|241
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|183
|3
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|182
|4
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|159
|5
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|143
Other Links
2024 Souvenir Program
View the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
General
Related: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open
Anaheim 1 Supercross
Anaheim 1 Supercross Race Center
Anaheim 1 Supercross Injury Report
Anaheim 1 Supercross Entry Lists
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|20
|Max Vohland
|New
|Sacramento, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|26
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|New
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R
|31
|Jordon Smith
|New
|Belmont, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|New
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
OTHER INFO
Angel Stadium
Address: 2000 E Gene Autry Way, Anaheim, CA 92806
Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT
TICKETS
Get tickets to the Anaheim 1 Supercross.
Track Map
Rd01_Anaheim_Overview01 Feld Motor Sports Rd01_Anaheim_Overview02 Feld Motor Sports Rd01_Anaheim_Overview03 Feld Motor Sports Rd01_Anaheim_Overview04 Feld Motor Sports Rd01_Anaheim_Overview05 Feld Motor Sports Rd01_Anaheim_Overview06 Feld Motor Sports Rd01_Anaheim_Overview07 Feld Motor Sports Rd01_Anaheim_Overview08 Feld Motor Sports
Track Map
Video courtesy of Supercross Live
RACE DAY SCHEDULE
Anaheim 1 Supercross Race Day Schedule
- Supercross
Local Time () Track Time (PST) Saturday 10:00am 10:00am 250SX Group C Free Practice 10:10am 10:10am 250SX Group B Free Practice 10:20am 10:20am 250SX Group A Free Practice 10:30am 10:30am 450SX Group A Free Practice 10:40am 10:40am 450SX Group B Free Practice 10:50am 10:50am 450SX Group C Free Practice 10:58am 10:58am Track Maintenance 11:05am 11:05am 250SX Group C Qualifying 1 11:20am 11:20am 250SX Group B Qualifying 1 11:35am 11:35am 250SX Group A Qualifying 1 11:50am 11:50am 450SX Group A Qualifying 1 12:05pm 12:05pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 1 12:20pm 12:20pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 1 12:30pm 12:30pm KTM Junior Free Practice 1 12:45pm 12:45pm Promoter Track Walk #1 12:55pm 12:55pm Track Maintenance 1:20pm 1:20pm 250SX Group C Qualifying 2 1:35pm 1:35pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 2 1:50pm 1:50pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 2 2:05pm 2:05pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 2 2:20pm 2:20pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 2 2:35pm 2:35pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 2 2:45pm 2:45pm KTM Junior Free Practice 2 3:00pm 3:00pm Promoter Track Walk #2 3:10pm 3:10pm Promoter Track Walk #3 3:20pm 3:20pm Track Maintenance 4:30pm 4:30pm Opening Ceremonies 5:05pm 5:05pm 250SX Heat 1 5:19pm 5:19pm 250SX Heat 2 5:33pm 5:33pm 450SX Heat 1 5:47pm 5:47pm 450SX Heat 2 6:01pm 6:01pm KTM Junior Main Event (3 Minutes) 6:08pm 6:08pm Track Maintenance 6:21pm 6:21pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier 6:32pm 6:32pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier 6:39pm 6:39pm Intermission 6:45pm 6:45pm 250SX Sighting Lap 6:50pm 6:50pm 250SX Main Event (15 Minutes + 1 Lap) 7:07pm 7:07pm 250SX Victory Circle 7:17pm 7:17pm Track Maintenance 7:23pm 7:23pm 450SX Sighting Lap 7:28pm 7:28pm 450SX Main Event (20 Minutes + 1 Lap) 7:50pm 7:50pm 450SX Victory Circle