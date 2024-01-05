Results Archive
How to Watch: Anaheim 1

How to Watch Anaheim 1

January 5, 2024 11:00am
by:

On Saturday, the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will kick off with the Anaheim 1 Supercross. The A1 SX event will also be the first event in the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. EDT/11:30 a.m. PDT on PeacockPeacock will have a pre-race show that will take place at 7:30 p.m. EDT/4:30 p.m. PDT. Then, Peacock and USA will both carry live coverage of the Anaheim 1 Supercross night show beginning at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.

NBC will have a Sunday re-air of the Anaheim 1 Supercross night show program that will air on Sunday at 5 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

  • Supercross

    Anaheim 1 (A1)

     KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, January 6
    • Race Day Live 
      Live
      January 6 - 2:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live 
      Live
      January 6 - 2:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      January 6 - 8:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      January 6 - 8:00 PM
      USA
Anaheim 1 Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

2023 Standings

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 372
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 339
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 304
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 304
5Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 267
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 223
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 186
3Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 156
4Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil Brazil 149
5Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States 131
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 241
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 183
3Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 182
4Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 159
5Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ United States 143
Full Standings

2024 Souvenir Program

View the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

General

Supercross Live Timing

2024 AMA National Numbers

Anaheim 1 Supercross

Anaheim 1 Supercross Race Center

Anaheim 1 Supercross Injury Report

Anaheim 1 Supercross Entry Lists

Supercross

Anaheim 1 (A1) - 250SX West Provisional Entry List

January 6, 2024
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Revised: January 3 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
20 Max Vohland Max Vohland New Sacramento, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
24 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
26 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
30 Jo Shimoda Jo Shimoda New Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R
31 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith New Belmont, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Entry List
Supercross

Anaheim 1 (A1) - 450SX Provisional Entry List

January 6, 2024
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Revised: January 4 2024 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton New La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
9 Adam Cianciarulo Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Entry List

OTHER INFO

Angel Stadium
Address: 2000 E Gene Autry Way, Anaheim, CA 92806

Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT 

TICKETS

Get tickets to the Anaheim 1 Supercross.

Track Map

  • Rd01_Anaheim_Overview01
    Rd01_Anaheim_Overview01 Feld Motor Sports
  • Rd01_Anaheim_Overview02
    Rd01_Anaheim_Overview02 Feld Motor Sports
  • Rd01_Anaheim_Overview03
    Rd01_Anaheim_Overview03 Feld Motor Sports
  • Rd01_Anaheim_Overview04
    Rd01_Anaheim_Overview04 Feld Motor Sports
  • Rd01_Anaheim_Overview05
    Rd01_Anaheim_Overview05 Feld Motor Sports
  • Rd01_Anaheim_Overview06
    Rd01_Anaheim_Overview06 Feld Motor Sports
  • Rd01_Anaheim_Overview07
    Rd01_Anaheim_Overview07 Feld Motor Sports
  • Rd01_Anaheim_Overview08
    Rd01_Anaheim_Overview08 Feld Motor Sports

Track Map

Video courtesy of Supercross Live

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

Anaheim 1 Supercross Race Day Schedule

  • Supercross

    Anaheim 1 (A1)

     KTM Junior Supercross
    Saturday, January 6
    Angel Stadium
    Anaheim, CA United States
    Local Time ()Track Time (PST)
    Saturday
    10:00am 10:00am 250SX Group C Free Practice
    10:10am 10:10am 250SX Group B Free Practice
    10:20am 10:20am 250SX Group A Free Practice
    10:30am 10:30am 450SX Group A Free Practice
    10:40am 10:40am 450SX Group B Free Practice
    10:50am 10:50am 450SX Group C Free Practice
    10:58am 10:58am Track Maintenance
    11:05am 11:05am 250SX Group C Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    11:20am 11:20am 250SX Group B Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    11:35am 11:35am 250SX Group A Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    11:50am 11:50am 450SX Group A Qualifying 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    12:05pm 12:05pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 1
    12:20pm 12:20pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 1
    12:30pm 12:30pm KTM Junior Free Practice 1
    12:45pm 12:45pm Promoter Track Walk #1
    12:55pm 12:55pm Track Maintenance
    1:20pm 1:20pm 250SX Group C Qualifying 2
    1:35pm 1:35pm 250SX Group B Qualifying 2
    1:50pm 1:50pm 250SX Group A Qualifying 2
    2:05pm 2:05pm 450SX Group A Qualifying 2
    2:20pm 2:20pm 450SX Group B Qualifying 2
    2:35pm 2:35pm 450SX Group C Qualifying 2
    2:45pm 2:45pm KTM Junior Free Practice 2
    3:00pm 3:00pm Promoter Track Walk #2
    3:10pm 3:10pm Promoter Track Walk #3
    3:20pm 3:20pm Track Maintenance
    4:30pm 4:30pm Opening Ceremonies Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass
    5:05pm 5:05pm 250SX Heat 1 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass USA
    5:19pm 5:19pm 250SX Heat 2 Peacock SuperMotocross Video Pass USA
    5:33pm 5:33pm 450SX Heat 1
    5:47pm 5:47pm 450SX Heat 2
    6:01pm 6:01pm KTM Junior Main Event (3 Minutes)
    6:08pm 6:08pm Track Maintenance
    6:21pm 6:21pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier
    6:32pm 6:32pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier
    6:39pm 6:39pm Intermission
    6:45pm 6:45pm 250SX Sighting Lap
    6:50pm 6:50pm 250SX Main Event (15 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    7:07pm 7:07pm 250SX Victory Circle
    7:17pm 7:17pm Track Maintenance
    7:23pm 7:23pm 450SX Sighting Lap
    7:28pm 7:28pm 450SX Main Event (20 Minutes + 1 Lap)
    7:50pm 7:50pm 450SX Victory Circle
Anaheim 1 Supercross Schedule

