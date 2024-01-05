On Saturday, the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will kick off with the Anaheim 1 Supercross. The A1 SX event will also be the first event in the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 2:30 p.m. EDT/11:30 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Peacock will have a pre-race show that will take place at 7:30 p.m. EDT/4:30 p.m. PDT. Then, Peacock and USA will both carry live coverage of the Anaheim 1 Supercross night show beginning at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.

NBC will have a Sunday re-air of the Anaheim 1 Supercross night show program that will air on Sunday at 5 p.m. EDT/2 p.m. PDT.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.