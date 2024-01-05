Get your Anaheim fix in the car, in your headphones, or however you listen to your pods with this audio version of our annual Monster Energy Racer X Preview Shows. This pod loops all five video episodes together so you can head the scoops, opinions and arguments from Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes and Jason Thomas, as they talk about every rider and every story coming into 2024.

The Racer X Exhaust podast is presented by Yoshimura, and don't forget to subscribe to Racer X to get the magazine in the mail, plus our Limited Edition 2024 calendar.