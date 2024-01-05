Results Archive
Live Now
Arenacross
Loveland
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Sat Jan 6
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Grand Island
Fri Jan 12
News
Upcoming
Supercross
San Francisco
Sat Jan 13
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Max Vohland
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Garrett Marchbanks
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Guthrie
Fri Jan 19
News
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: The Supercross Preview Shows

Exhaust Podcast The Supercross Preview Shows

January 5, 2024 12:50pm

Get your Anaheim fix in the car, in your headphones, or however you listen to your pods with this audio version of our annual Monster Energy Racer X Preview Shows. This pod loops all five video episodes together so you can head the scoops, opinions and arguments from Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes and Jason Thomas, as they talk about every rider and every story coming into 2024.

The Racer X Exhaust podast is presented by Yoshimura, and don't forget to subscribe to Racer X to get the magazine in the mail, plus our Limited Edition 2024 calendar. 

Read Now
March 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now